Kremlin issues stark WWIII warning as Biden sparks outrage after 'allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia'

Fury in Russia as Biden 'allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Kremlin has issued a stark World War Three warning after Joe Biden 'allowed Ukraine to use US long-range missiles in Russia'.

Mr Biden made the decision after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But the Kremlin has accused the US of seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine with several Russian politicians warning that it will lead to World War Three.

Russian politician Maria Butina, who is one of Putin's allies, said: "These guys, Biden's administration, [are] trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office.

"I have a great hope that [Donald] Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three which is not in anybody's interest."

Leonid Slutsky, who is head of the pro-Kremlin Liberal-Democratic Party, said the decision would "inevitably lead to a serious escalation, threatening serious consequences".

Meanwhile, Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said it was "an unprecedented step towards World War Three".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency: "If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kyiv regime, then, of course, this is a qualitatively new round of escalation of tensions and a qualitatively new situation in terms of the involvement of the United States in this conflict."

It comes after Donald Trump Jr also voiced his concerns over the move earlier on Monday.

"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he tweeted.

"Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"

Ukraine plans to carry out the first long-range attacks in just days, according to Reuters.

It is expected to use ATACMS rockets which have a range of up to 300 kilometres in the offensive.

President Zelenskyy has been pushing Mr Biden for months for the green light, with him arguing that the restrictions mean Ukraine is unable to stop Russian attacks on its cities.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

There has been concern about the level of support the US may continue to give Ukraine when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has said "we need to double down" on support for Ukraine.

He pledged that Ukraine was "top" of his agenda at this week's G20 summit of world leaders and told reporters that "there's got to be full support as long as it takes".

"We need to double down on shoring up our support for Ukraine and that's top of my agenda for the G20," he said on Sunday.