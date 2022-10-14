'It's been a baptism of fire': Kwarteng vows to fight on as Truss prepares tax u-turn amid Tory leadership plot

Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to continue in his role
Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to continue in his role.

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to fight on after a "baptism of fire" as Liz Truss prepares to u-turn on her mini-Budget in a bid to stave off a Tory leadership plot.

Mr Kwarteng insisted he is "not going anywhere" as No10 prepared to reverse a tax cut announced as part of his mini-Budget.

He admitted he had faced a "baptism of fire" in the job but vowed to keep going.

"I really enjoy the Treasury," he told the Telegraph.

It comes as Liz Truss is considering watering down tax cuts with hopes of saving her premiership.

Mr Kwarteng is set to return from the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Washington to London this weekend, where he is likely to find a significant section of his mini-Budget re-drawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.

Options being considered include increasing corporation tax, despite the PM centring her leadership campaign around cancelling Rishi Sunak’s planned rise of the rate.

Downing Street on Thursday did not deny that the potential exists for a reversal on the corporation tax policy, one of the landmark promises made by Ms Truss in her pitch to become Tory leader.

It came amid reports that talks were under way between No 10 and the Treasury on abandoning elements of the £43 billion tax-cutting plan.

Speculation was fuelled further when Mr Kwarteng only said "let's see" when asked about the expectation from financial markets that the Government could ditch its corporation tax promise.

Liz Truss is facing a Tory leadership plot against her
Liz Truss is facing a Tory leadership plot against her.

However, it may already be too late for Ms Truss to salvage her role amid a Tory plot to replace her with former rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Discussions are believed to be under way to replace Ms Truss with a "unity candidate", with just one person to succeed the PM.

One senior Tory told The Times: “A coronation won’t be that hard to arrange. In 2019 candidates needed eight MPs to get on the ballot paper. This year they needed 20.

"Next time it will be however high it needs to be for only one candidate to clear it."

They predicted a pact between Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt, which would have the support of an overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs.

Around "20 to 30" former ministers and senior backbenchers are attempting to find a way for a "council of elders" to tell Truss to step down, it is understood.

Another MP told the paper: "Rishi’s people, Penny’s people and the sensible Truss supporters who realise she’s a disaster just need to sit down together and work out who the unity candidate is.

"It’s either Rishi as Prime Minister with Penny as his deputy and Foreign Secretary, or Penny as Prime Minister with Rishi as Chancellor.

"They would promise to lead a government of all the talents and most MPs would fall in behind that."

Sunak and Mordaunt could be brought in.
Sunak and Mordaunt could be brought in.

Friday is set to be a crunch day in the financial markets, with the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying scheme due to come to an end.

Officials stepped in two weeks ago after the mini-budget sent markets into chaos amid concerns over higher borrowing costs, triggering concerns in particular about the fate of pension funds.

A growing expectation on Thursday of a Government U-turn on corporation tax appeared to reassure the finance industry, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey spooked the markets by insisting that the emergency support would not be extended.

Despite Ms Truss' leadership being in renewed peril, Mr Kwarteng is insistent that his party can still be trusted with the public finances.

"We're Conservatives. Fiscal discipline runs right through our DNA", he told the Telegraph.

The Government's plans revolve around securing an increase in economic growth - with a target of an annual rise of around 2.5% in GDP.

The crucial date will be October 31, when the forecasts presented by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) alongside the Chancellor's statement will give an assessment on whether such a plan is realistic.

