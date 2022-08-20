'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

20 August 2022, 23:59 | Updated: 21 August 2022, 00:14

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.
Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

"Help is coming" for struggling Brits to deal with the cost of living crisis, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has pledged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Work is urgently under way on "the best package of measures" so that the next Prime Minister can "hit the ground running" as soon as they take over, Mr Kwarteng said.

However, the Liz Truss supporter made it clear that a future windfall tax was off the table, instead saying he would prioritise domestic energy production.

It comes amid concerns of a particularly challenging winter, which could see several blackouts as the crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Experts believe the risk of blackouts is the highest it has been in decades, with the government being told to act fast to reduce chances, according to the Times.

Earlier on Saturday, there were also fresh warnings that energy bills could soar even higher in April to £6,000, crippling families across the UK.

Read more: Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Read more: Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Kwarteng said: "No country is immune from rising prices – least of all Britain. I understand the deep anxiety this is causing.

"As winter approaches, millions of families will be concerned about how they are going to make ends meet.

"But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming."

Ms Truss suggested families and businesses would be offered more support under her but gave little detail.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, she said every government "has to look at making sure life is affordable for people" and she is looking at help "across the board".

However, she doubled down on comments saying she would help people in a "Conservative way", implying handouts would be a last resort.

"What I really object to is taking money off people in tax and then giving them the money back in benefits," she said.

"That doesn't make sense to me."

Meanwhile, Ms Truss' leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, has promised to bring forward hundreds of pounds in extra financial support.

He said he would wait until after the new level of the price cap is confirmed at the end of August before laying out details of his own plans but suggested it would involve topping up the existing support schemes to take account of the higher global gas prices.

Caretaker PM Boris Johnson has also promised a trade deal that will open up a market of around half a billion people to help businesses cope with the crisis.

Joining the "mighty" Pacific trading block "will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves", the Express reports.

Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the deal - which could boost exports by £18billion - should result in lower prices.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Locals climbed the destroyed Russian tanks on display.

Downtown Kyiv turned into open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon

British toddler run over and killed after 'wandering out of Irish holiday home without parents knowing'

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers

P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

More strikes are taking place on Saturday

Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running

Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head

Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test

Finnish PM takes drug test as new video of her partying emerges

Alamy/Handout

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2014

Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con

Somalia Extremist Attack

Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leaving at least 20 dead

Shelling damage

Russia steps up battle for city in eastern Ukraine

Farmer in dried reservoir

Chinese farmers bid to save crops amid scorching drought

Kenya villager

US buying large shipment of Ukrainian grain for food aid

Xin Hai cargo ship

Chemical tanker collides with cargo ship off Japan

Flamingos

Changing weather patterns caused by climate change threatening migratory birds

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton’s family settle legal action against hospital over his death

Mike Pence

Pence: I did not take classified material with me when I left office

Mexico Former Attorney General Detained

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London