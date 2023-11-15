'It was like a break-up': Kwasi Kwarteng brands Suella Braverman attack on Rishi Sunak 'extraordinary'

15 November 2023, 09:36

Kwasi Kwarteng said that Suella Braverman's attack on Rishi Sunak was like a break-up letter
Kwasi Kwarteng said that Suella Braverman's attack on Rishi Sunak was like a break-up letter. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kwasi Kwarteng has compared Suella Braverman's letter attacking Rishi Sunak after he fired her as Home Secretary to a "relationship break-up".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Chancellor said Ms Braverman's savage put-down of the Prime Minister in a resignation letter on Tuesday evening was "extraordinary".

Ms Braverman told Mr Sunak that he had broken a series of promises on migration, the Rwanda policy, gender laws, and Brexit, and said that he was simply "occupying" Downing Street, rather than delivering for the country.

Mr Kwarteng said that Ms Braverman "had to go" after her article attacking police ahead of the Palestine protest on Saturday, as well as her recent "offensive" comments on homelessness.

He said that the former Home Secretary was "stubborn and determined".

Read more: Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of 'betraying the nation' in scathing resignation letter

Read More: Suella Braverman's stinging resignation letter: Read the text in full

Kwarteng: Sunak will go even if he loses election only narrowly

Mr Kwarteng said he didn't know the conversations that had taken place between Ms Braverman and Ms Sunak.

"It read like a sort of a relationship breakup," he said. "I mean, it was absolutely extraordinary. And she seems very, very hurt by her dismissal. But I think publicly she was off piste. She was too much off piste."

Mr Kwarteng, who was briefly Chancellor last autumn under the premiership of Liz Truss, before their mini-budget containing unfunded tax cuts sent the markets into turmoil, said Ms Braverman was fired because Mr Sunak felt she had "stepped out of line".

But he said that her article, published in the Times last week, did not inflame tensions among pro-Palestine or right-wing protesters.

Suella Braverman on Wednesday
Suella Braverman on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

"I think the people who wanted to cause aggravation and mischief were set on that in any case," he said.

"But I think she had stepped out of line as far as the Prime Minister was concerned, clearly, and that’s why she was dismissed."

He added that Ms Braverman had made a mistake by criticising the police so publicly. Mr Kwarteng said that as a Cabinet minister "you've got to deal well... with the stakeholders".

"If you’re Home Secretary, you’ve got to have a good relationship with the police," he said, adding that Ms Braverman calling the Met out publicly "was quite punchy."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Ms Braverman had earlier caused an upset by saying that homelessness was a "lifestyle choice", which several of her fellow Cabinet ministers distanced themselves from.

Addressing her comments, Mr Kwarteng said: "I don’t think it’s true, I mean for some people it might be but it’s clearly not the case for everybody. And it was an odd and offensive remark."

He added that he wasn't sure why Ms Braverman had to express her opinion so publicly.

Mel Stride reacts to Suella Braverman's scathing letter to Rishi Sunak

Ms Braverman - who has been a leading figure on the right of the Conservative Party - was fired from Mr Sunak's government on Monday amid a high-profile cabinet reshuffle.

She repeatedly clashed with the prime minister over immigration policy and policing of protests.

Ms Braverman said in her letter on Tuesday that Mr Sunak had "no personal mandate to be Prime Minister" because he had lost the leadership contest earlier last year to Ms Truss, before she resigned.

"I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policy priorities," Ms Braverman added.

"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so," she continued, "or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises."

Throughout the astonishing three-page letter, she told Mr Sunak his "plan is not working" and that he needed to "change course urgently" as the Conservatives were "running out of time" ahead of the next general election.

She said he had promised to do "whatever it takes" to stop small boats crossing the Channel - but said he has ultimately failed on such key policies.

“I repeatedly urged you to take legislative measures that would better secure us against the possibility of defeat," she claimed, "You ignored these arguments. You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices. This irresponsibility has wasted time and left the country in an impossible position.”

After expressing pride in her record as Home Secretary, Ms Braverman wrote: "Despite you having been rejected by a majority of party members during the summer leadership contest and thus having no personal mandate to be prime minister, I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policy priorities."

She said Mr Sunak's response to "the rising tide of racism, intimidation, and terrorist glorification" is "uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs".

File photo dated 03/04/23 of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and (then) Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, for a meeting of the Grooming Gangs Taskforce.
File photo dated 03/04/23 of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and (then) Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, for a meeting of the Grooming Gangs Taskforce. Picture: Alamy

Continuing her scathing attack on the prime minister, Ms Braverman said: "Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time."

"I will, of course, continue to support the government in pursuit of policies which align with an authentic conservative agenda," she added.

Her scathing attack comes ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday, deciding on the legality of the Rwandan asylum plans.

Issuing a public statement in response to Suella Braverman's extraordinary letter, a spokesperson for Mr Sunak said the prime minister "believes in actions not words".

"The prime minister was proud to appoint a strong, united team yesterday focused on delivering for the British people," the spokesperson said.

"The prime minister believes in actions not words. He is proud that this government has brought forward the toughest legislation to tackle illegal migration this country has seen and has subsequently reduced the number of boat crossings by a third this year.

"And whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court tomorrow, he will continue that work. The PM thanks the former home secretary for her service."

Providing immediate reaction to LBC, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “I have always found the prime minister to be a man of huge integrity and principal. I saw that when I worked closely with him during his leadership campaign and the way he conducted himself then."

He said Mr Sunak has “stuck to his guns” and has “taken considerable action” on immigration issues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Methane Emissions

EU reaches deal to reduce methane gas emissions from energy sector

Sunak will quit even if the election loss is not as bad as feared, Kwasi Kwarteng has told LBC

Rishi Sunak will go even if Tories lose election narrowly but Braverman has no hope of taking over, Kwasi Kwarteng says

Eve Scragg received a fine after her car was taken away in a breakdown recovery vehicle.

Businesswoman fined after her broken-down van enters Clean Air Zone on the back of a pick-up truck

Snow could fall this week

Exact date temperatures to drop to -5C as Brits told to 'prepare for blizzard'

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

Nigel Farage in I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage completes first I'm A Celebrity challenge amid 40C heat in 'biggest and best' reality show opener yet

The Rwanda plan is being ruled on by the Supreme Court today

What is the UK's Rwanda plan and why has it gone to the Supreme Court?

Cars drive on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris

Paris mayor to ask voters to decide on ‘significant’ parking fee hike for SUVs

Almost 4,500 officers have left policing during their probation period since 2019

Officer exodus: 4,500 leave policing in their probation period during flagship uplift programme

Who is Bianca Censori? Inside her unconventional marriage to Kanye West

Who is Bianca Censori? Inside her unconventional marriage to Kanye West

Sir Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie receives first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award

Rishi Sunak will 'press on' with the Rwanda plan regardless of a Supreme Court ruling on whether it is lawful

Rishi Sunak vows to press on with Rwanda policy 'regardless' of Supreme Court ruling

Energy costs have eased, slowing the rate of inflation

Inflation falls sharply to 4.6% in two-year low amid easing energy costs as Sunak hits target

The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Biden

Biden says goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal

Israel says its military is carrying out an operation against Hamas in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli military storms Gaza's main hospital in hunt for Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Tunnel Collapse

Some workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as rescue delayed

Israel Palestinians

Israel says it has launched an operation inside Gaza hospital

Suella Braverman has accused Rishi Sunak of being "uncertain" and "weak"

Tories at war after Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of 'betraying the nation' in scathing resignation letter
The Red Arrows are in 'special measures'.

Red Arrows in 'special measures' following damning sexual harassment report

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Palestinians call for evacuation of Gaza’s largest hospital amid battles outside

Police are appealing for help to identify people suspected of wearing clothing or holding signs advocating for terrorist organisations

Police hunt 11 men seen at pro-Palestine marches in London following Hamas' October 7 attack
John Oliver

John Oliver’s campaign pays off in New Zealand’s Bird of the Century contest

The Friends cast have paid tribute to Matthew Perry

'I miss you every day': Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc pay tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry
Hurricane satellite weather map as viewed on the internet and on TV television

Artificial Intelligence ‘outperforms traditional weather forecasters,’ study finds

Sparks rise from an explosion in the Gaza Strip in this view from southern Israel

US ‘has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram

Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday
King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday
Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit