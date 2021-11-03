'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Details of Labour Party members and supporters have been affected by a "cyber incident".

The National Crime Agency is investigating after an organisation that handles data for the party reported a "significant" amount of its information had been made inaccessible on their systems.

The affected data includes details provided by members, registered and affiliated supporters, and other people who supplied information, Labour said.

"The full scope and impact of the incident is being urgently investigated," a spokesperson added.

"The Party takes the security of all personal information for which it is responsible very seriously.

"It is doing everything within its power to investigate and address this incident in close liaison with law enforcement, the Information Commissioner's Office and the affected third party."

Labour said it was informed by the third party on October 29, and "immediately" spoke to experts and authorities.

Reports have suggested the unnamed third party was affected by a ransomware attack.

A spokesperson said: "The Party is also working closely and on an urgent basis with the third party in order to understand the full nature, circumstances and impact of the incident.

"The Party's own data systems were unaffected by this incident."

It is not the first time Labour has been targeted for a cyber attack.

Hackers tried to force the party offline in November 2019, the second time the party was targeted in a 24 hour period.

This story is being updated