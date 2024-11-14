Labour divided over assisted dying bill as MP tabling legislation labels Wes Streeting's objections 'disappointing'

Labour divided over assisted dying as MP who introduced bill hits out at Health Secretary.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour is facing widening divisions within the party over the newly tabled assisted dying bill, with MPs criticising Wes Streeting who has voiced concerns over proposals.

On Thursday, Labour's Kim Leadbeater who is spearheading the campaign which hopes to legalise assisted dying, has accused the health secretary of ignoring cabinet advice to stay neutral on the subject.

It comes ahead of a Labour debate on the subject, with the MP for Spen Valley aiming to change UK law - with wider conversation on the subject becoming increasingly heated.

Ms Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is expected to be debated at second reading for around five hours on November 29.

However, Ms Leadbeater has said it is “disappointing” that Wes Streeting had been so vocal in his opposition, claiming the Health Secretary was yet to read the bill.

Nathaniel Dye, Sophie Blake, Anil Douglas, Josie Kemp and Zoe Marley visit trees bearing 650 dying wishes placed at Parliament Square, London, by Dignity in Dying, a campaign group supporting the legalisation of assisted dying for the terminally ill. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid reports lawmakers could face a wait of "many months" to sign off on the bill, even if MPs go on to back proposals on November 29, Commons Leader Lucy Powell has said.

MPs have been given the free vote, set to take place at the end of the month, on whether doctors should be given the green light to help dying patients end their lives.

MPs are expected to take part in a free vote on the principle of the policy on the same day - the first Commons vote on assisted dying since 2015.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Bill, if it clears its first hurdle, would "likely" spend "several weeks" at committee stage at which MPs can table amendments.

Under Leadbeater’s bill, the right to end a life would be restricted to terminally ill patients with less than six months to live.

The proposals would require approval from two doctors and a High Court judge, in what she insists are “the strictest safeguards in the world”.

London, United Kingdom. 05th Nov, 2024. Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care arrives for the Cabinet Meeting. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

If it passes the vote, the bill would then not be expected to clear its final stages in the Commons until April next year at the earliest, Ms Powell added.

Her remarks came after the Government faced calls to guarantee the Bill receives a two-day report stage lasting 16 hours to enable MPs to consider amendments, amid fears they will not be able to debate the issue fully.

But opposition campaigners have raised fears of coercion and labelled the bill a slippery slope to wider legislation.

Ms Leadbeater has so far rejected those arguments, saying her Bill has "three layers of scrutiny" in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge, and would make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. She is the sister of murdered MP Joe Cox. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at business questions, Ms Powell said many MPs have asked her whether there will be "sufficient time and further debate and scrutiny" of the Bill.

She acknowledged there are "strongly held views" on both sides of the argument, telling the Commons: "As such, it's a matter for members to consider personally and freely.

"I know from the last debate that we held in this House that this can be the best of moments for Parliament: considered, thoughtful and respectful debate.

"This is not a Government Bill. Similar issues like legalising abortion and homosexuality have also come about via private members' bills in the past and I do believe this is the appropriate way to consider matters of conscience where there is a free vote and a neutral Government position.

Adding: "As it'll be the first item of business on November 29, it is highly likely that the second reading debate will last for the full five hours. This is comparable or longer to any other Bill, perhaps longer."