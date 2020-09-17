Lancashire expected to face lockdown measures after rise in cases

17 September 2020, 23:28 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 23:31

New restrictions are expected to be imposed on Lancashire in the coming days
New restrictions are expected to be imposed on Lancashire in the coming days. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The majority of Lancashire is expected be placed under new lockdown measures after a rise in coronavirus cases, LBC understands.

The new measures are expected to affect every part of the county excluding Blackpool, which has seen a lower infection rate than other areas.

It will see Preston, Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Ribble Valley, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn, and Rossendale be placed under new rules.

Reports suggest the new measures could be introduced on Saturday as the county struggles to reduce the number of infections.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to make an announcement on the measures on Friday morning.

The restrictions will reportedly mirror those coming into effect in the North East of England at midnight - with a ban on socialising between households and a 10pm curfew imposed on bars, pubs and restaurants.

Read more: How will the new restrictions affect me?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed a raft of measures in the Commons on Thursday morning, bringing in lockdown restrictions that affect Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham following "concerning rates of infection".

"Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only and late night restrictions on operating hours will be introduced so leisure and entertainment venues must close between 10pm and 5am," Mr Hancock said.

Health Minister Ed Argar told LBC's Nick Ferrari that curfews are “something we don’t want to see."

“We are seeing local restrictions to tackle local outbreaks," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Boris Johnson warned actions to stop a second surge of coronavirus must be "tough now" in order to "protect" Christmas.

Read more: Boris Johnson: tough action is needed now to avoid new lockdown

The PM said people have to be "both confident and cautious" and that it is "crucial" the country does not re-enter "some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Restrictions on care home visits are expected to be announced

Coronavirus: Restrictions on care home visits to be imposed as part of winter action plan
Trump

Trump downplays legacy of slavery in appeal to white voters

Cheer Child Pornography

Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Postal Service States Lawsuit

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail ahead of election
Hundreds of people were said to have been turned away from the site in Catford

'Hundreds' turned away from Catford test site after QR code 'shambles'
William Barr

US attorney general condemned for comparing lockdown to slavery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London