Lancashire expected to face lockdown measures after rise in cases

New restrictions are expected to be imposed on Lancashire in the coming days. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The majority of Lancashire is expected be placed under new lockdown measures after a rise in coronavirus cases, LBC understands.

The new measures are expected to affect every part of the county excluding Blackpool, which has seen a lower infection rate than other areas.

It will see Preston, Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Ribble Valley, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn, and Rossendale be placed under new rules.

Reports suggest the new measures could be introduced on Saturday as the county struggles to reduce the number of infections.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to make an announcement on the measures on Friday morning.

The restrictions will reportedly mirror those coming into effect in the North East of England at midnight - with a ban on socialising between households and a 10pm curfew imposed on bars, pubs and restaurants.

Read more: How will the new restrictions affect me?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed a raft of measures in the Commons on Thursday morning, bringing in lockdown restrictions that affect Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham following "concerning rates of infection".

"Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only and late night restrictions on operating hours will be introduced so leisure and entertainment venues must close between 10pm and 5am," Mr Hancock said.

Health Minister Ed Argar told LBC's Nick Ferrari that curfews are “something we don’t want to see."

“We are seeing local restrictions to tackle local outbreaks," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Boris Johnson warned actions to stop a second surge of coronavirus must be "tough now" in order to "protect" Christmas.

Read more: Boris Johnson: tough action is needed now to avoid new lockdown

The PM said people have to be "both confident and cautious" and that it is "crucial" the country does not re-enter "some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning".