Car collides with children and parents outside school in south-west London

The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

A car has mounted the pavement and collided with children and parents outside a school in Earlsfield, south-west London.

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening but one child "may have a broken leg", the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A large number of emergency service teams and vehicles are currently responding to the crash on Openview.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called at 3:11pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic incident in the area.

It confirmed that ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, medics in response cars and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the scene, along with London's Air Ambulance.

Several patients are currently being treated and other emergency service teams are at the location.

Wandsworth Police confirmed on Twitter the collision took place near a school in Openview.

