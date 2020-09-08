Breaking News

Car collides with children and parents outside school in south-west London

8 September 2020, 16:37 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 16:49

The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield
The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield. Picture: Google
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A car has mounted the pavement and collided with children and parents outside a school in Earlsfield, south-west London.

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening but one child "may have a broken leg", the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A large number of emergency service teams and vehicles are currently responding to the crash on Openview.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called at 3:11pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic incident in the area.

It confirmed that ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, medics in response cars and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the scene, along with London's Air Ambulance.

Several patients are currently being treated and other emergency service teams are at the location.

Wandsworth Police confirmed on Twitter the collision took place near a school in Openview.

A spokesman for the service said: "We’re dealing with a collision near a school in Openview #Wandsworth #SW18.

"A car mounted the pavement and collided with a number of children and two parents. Injuries not life-threatening; one child may have a broken leg.

"The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrest"

A LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:11pm on Tuesday 8 September to reports of a road traffic incident in Openview, Earlsfield SW18.

“We have dispatched a number of resources including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, medics in response cars and our hazardous area response teams (HART). We have also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We are currently treating a number of patients and continue to work with other emergency services at the scene.”

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Goats

Goat clambers into patrol car and munches on police paperwork
Simon Clarke MP has resigned from government citing personal reasons

Tory minister Simon Clarke resigns from government for 'personal reasons'
Sir Jonathan Jones has resigned

Top legal civil servant quits 'amid row over Brexit'

Lissie Harper wants life terms for people who are found guilty of killing emergency workers

PC Andrew Harper’s widow: Justice system gave me 'nothing but disappointment'
Australia China Journalists

Last two journalists working for Australian media leave China
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is reportedly facing a new charge shortly before she was due to be released

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'facing new charge' in Iran

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?
Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice
Distraught caller demands Government action on cladding fiasco

Distraught caller demands Government action on cladding fiasco
Cost of Irish unification a 'spurious argument' in Brexit debate, caller claims

'Ireland should be able to reunite' if Brexit affects Good Friday Agreement, caller insists
Britain will have 'no standing internationally' if we renege on Brexit deal, caller fears

'Britain will have no standing internationally if we renege on Brexit'
"We're blinded by the people we're not testing," says infectious disease expert

"We're blinded by the people we're not testing," says infectious disease expert
" you're leaving people effectively in fire traps but you're building new homes," Nick Ferrari told Robert Jenrick

Jenrick challenged on Government's handling of cladding on 'unsellable' homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London