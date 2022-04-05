Mother-of-two died after 'being hit in neck by horse costume' during May Day parade

5 April 2022, 21:23

Laura Smallwood died after being hit in the neck by the large wooden circle worn
Laura Smallwood died after being hit in the neck by the large wooden circle worn. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A mother-of-two died after being hit by a traditional horse costume during a Cornish May Day parade, an inquest has heard.

Laura Smallwood, 34, fell unconscious shortly after being hit in the neck by the large wooden circle worn by a masked male dancer, Cornwall's coroner was told on Tuesday.

The paediatric nurse died in Derriford Hospital on May 4, 2019, three days after the centuries-old 'Obby 'Oss festival was held in Padstow.

Senior coroner Andrew Cox said her death may also have been caused by an injury sustained during a row with a woman earlier in the day.

The cause of her death was made even more mysterious by a medical report which asked whether an existing injury, from days or weeks before, could have been to blame, the inquest was told.

READ MORE: Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

READ MORE: Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Mrs Smallwood was hit in the head during a "scuffle" with a woman at about 6.15pm on the day of the parade, the inquest heard.

The woman, who was in an argument with her boyfriend and another boy, said she pushed Mrs Smallwood when she tried to intervene, the coroner was told.

One witness described hearing a "wallop" or a "slap" when the woman made contact with Mrs Smallwood and recalled seeing her sunglasses fly off her head and into the road.

Kirsten Norfolk, a local priest, said she remembered seeing a mark on her friend Mrs Smallwood's forehead afterwards.

However, Mrs Smallwood "seemed fine" and "laughed it off".

Another witness, Sian Howells, told the court that, around an hour later, she saw the hobby horse - known as the 'Obby 'Oss or just 'Oss - make a "significant impact" with the back of Mrs Smallwood's neck when its carrier fell.

Minutes later, Mrs Smallwood complained she was "dizzy" before the right side of her face began "drooping", her breathing became "laboured" and she turned "really white or blue" and lost consciousness.

A woman began CPR before paramedics arrived, the inquest heard.

Mrs Smallwood's husband Oliver recalled working in a local pub at around 7pm when he received a phone call telling him she had been "knocked out" and "had been hit by the 'Oss".

Mr Smallwood was initially told she was "OK" but, when he arrived in a nearby field where she was, he saw people trying to resuscitate her.

"I could already see that Laura was lying on the ground," he said.

"She was having CPR administered to her."

Mr Smallwood told the inquest he accompanied Laura by air ambulance to hospital, where he was first told the situation was "positive" because medics could not find any damage, though they were unsure of why she was deeply unconscious.

He told the court his wife was a "very happy", "strong-willed", "really fun", and "very caring" woman.

Kevin Constance, the man in the horse, said the fullness of risk assessments have been increased "to a degree".

He told the inquest: "Can I offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the family? This isn't the sort of thing that I wanted to happen."

In June 2019, police said they would not be charging anyone in relation to Mrs Smallwood's death.

The inquest continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Would you pay a restaurant to eat your own birthday cake?

Man baffled as restaurant tries to charge £10 a head for bringing own birthday cake

The landmark Safe To Be Me conference has reportedly been cancelled

Government's landmark LGBT+ conference cancelled amid conversion therapy row

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Lord Richard Harrington said the Government was "not geared up" for the volume of Ukrainian refugees.

'It's embarrassing': Govt was 'not geared up' for Ukraine refugee crisis, minister says

There have been scenes of chaos at Manchester Airport in recent weeks

Manchester Airport boss quits after weeks of chaos for travellers

Boris Johnson has addressed Russian people in a video message.

Boris pleads with Russians: Don't let Putin's 'war crimes' be in your name

Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Exclusive
Refugees Minister Lord Richard Harrington was inundated with calls.

Refugees Minister inundated with calls after LBC uncovers Ukraine visa scheme 'data loss'

President Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council after visiting Bucha

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians 'having tongues cut off' and being turned into 'silent slaves'

Jeremy Bowen is the guest for this special episode of Crisis What Crisis

Andy Coulson: Jeremy Bowen tells me how the Ukrainians are surviving the war

The disturbing Huggy Wuggy videos have prompted warnings from police forces and schools

Parents warned over children watching sinister Huggy Wuggy videos online

Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy

Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies

Russia's Dublin embassy runs dry as Irish refuse to deliver supplies

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)

Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Smoke seen for miles away fire in Southall

70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump gives evidence before January 6 panel

Russia Ukraine War

Russian troops no different from Islamic State terrorists, Zelensky tells UN
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection
Michel Platini

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino
Sacramento Mass Shooting

Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes ban on coal imports from Russia

Peru Transport Strike

Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Hungary Train Crash

Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Russia Ukraine

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks
A Ukrainian mother has written contact details on her daughter's back in case her family are killed

'Heartbreaking': Ukrainian mother writes details on daughter's back in case she dies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police