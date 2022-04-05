Breaking News

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

5 April 2022, 15:17 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 16:02

Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times
Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times. Picture: Supplied

By Megan Hinton

A man who stabbed his neighbour 27 times after subjecting him to years of threats and abuse has been found guilty of murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can Arslan, 52, lay in wait for father-of-three Matthew Boorman and attacked the 43-year-old as he walked towards his front door after returning from work on the afternoon of October 5 last year.

The killing was the culmination of 12 years of threats from Arslan against his neighbours in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, many of whom had installed expensive security systems, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Mr Boorman's wife Sarah suffered a deep wound to her leg as she tried to pull the defendant off her husband, and the attacker then forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and knifed him eight times.

The murder and subsequent threats and attacks were caught in graphic detail on the neighbourhood's many CCTV and doorbell cameras installed by anxious residents.

Read more: Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

Arslan admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray, but denied murder.

Instead, he claimed the charge he should face for killing Mr Boorman was manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

But on Tuesday, a jury unanimously convicted him of murder after a day of deliberations.

During the trial, the court heard that Arslan was not mentally ill or in the grip of psychosis, but that he has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she wanted a further psychiatric report prepared on Arslan before she would sentence him.

She told him: "I am not going to sentence you today; I am going to sentence you on June 9 when I will have an additional report on you. "In the meantime you will remain in Broadmoor."

Read more: Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

Small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had escalated to the point where Arslan had repeatedly threatened to attack or kill those living near him.

In May, Mrs Boorman had made a statement to police setting out a summary of the threats they had received from the defendant.

She said they were worried about being murdered, or that someone was going to be seriously hurt very soon, adding they had not used their back garden for more than a year because of his threats.

Mr Boorman's statement said he genuinely feared for his safety and that of his family.

"I am very alarmed he made references in his conversations about missing prison and wanting to be arrested," he said.

"I genuinely fear his conversation was meant to be overheard by us, to let us know that he isn't scared of the police, is willing to go to prison, and when he is released he won't forget about the incident."

Read more: Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

He added: "I also believe he's trying to intimidate us into not making complaints to police. I am very scared of what Mr Arslan can do.

"He makes reference to being ex-special forces and has made threats previously of rape. This week he has taken images of my daughters' bedrooms.

"I don't know what he's capable of and this causes myself and my wife to be continually anxious regarding the nature of Mr Arslan."

Before the murder, Arslan was facing eviction proceedings and was subject to an injunction barring him from contacting his neighbours directly or indirectly in a bid to stop him abusing them.

Arslan made counter-allegations, accusing the Boormans of racially abusing him.

The day before the attack, a police officer had telephoned Arslan about the complaint he had made.

During the call, Arslan verbally abused the officer, calling him a motherf***** and a cocksucker, and told him he would sort his neighbour out himself, adding "I will murder him".

Arslan will be sentenced at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The disturbing Huggy Wuggy videos have prompted warnings from police forces and schools

Parents warned over children watching sinister Huggy Wuggy videos online

Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy

Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies

Russia's Dublin embassy runs dry as Irish refuse to deliver supplies

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)

Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Smoke seen for miles away fire in Southall

70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

A Ukrainian mother has written contact details on her daughter's back in case her family are killed

'Heartbreaking': Ukrainian mother writes details on daughter's back in case she dies

Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

Easter holiday carnage has broken out in airports across the UK

'Devastating': Easter airport shambles with 5 hour long queues and 1,000 flights cancelled

Tube closures will take place over the long Easter weekend

Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend

Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties

Police investigate spate of mystery meat attacks after lamb chops stuffed into car exhaust

A new plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is reportedly in the works

Boris Johnson 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in deal worth millions'

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022

drivers will be forced to undertake rehabilitation courses before being allowed back behind the wheel under new plans.

Drug-drivers face mandatory rehab course before getting back behind wheel

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was reduced to tears on a visit to Bucha.

Russians 'booby trap bodies with bombs' as tearful Zelenskyy decries 'genocide'

Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found.

Trans women can be banned from single-sex changing rooms and toilets, watchdog finds

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia-Ukraine War-United Nations

Russian troops no different from Islamic State terrorists, Zelensky tells UN
Michel Platini

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino
Sacramento Mass Shooting

Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes ban on coal imports from Russia

Peru Transport Strike

Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Hungary Train Crash

Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Russia Ukraine

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks
Virus Outbreak China

Covid outbreak ‘extremely grim’ as Shanghai extends lockdown

Indonesia Rape Trial

Headteacher in Indonesia sentenced to death for raping 13 girls
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police