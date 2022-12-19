The Specials frontman Terry Hall dies aged 63

Terry Hall has died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Terry Hall, the lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63 following a brief illness.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.

They announced his passing on Twitter, saying he was the "most genuine of souls".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," a statement read.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls.

The Specials: Lynval Golding, Terry Hall, John Bradbury. Picture: Getty

"His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.

"Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words...'Love Love Love'.

"We would ask that everyone respect the family's privacy at this very sad time."

Terry Hall of British Ska Group The Specials. Picture: Getty

The Specials were formed in Hall's home city of Coventry in 1977, by Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter - with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

The band were originally called The Automatics, before changing their name to The Coventry Automatics, The Specials AKA The Automatics and finally, in 1978, settling on The Specials.

The band made a name with their ska and rocksteady style, and for providing a musical backdrop to economic recession, urban decay and societal fracture in the early 1980s.

The group performing in 2009. Picture: Alamy

During their time together, The Specials produced a string of hit records including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town, which reached number one.

Bandmate Neville Staples tweeted he was "deeply saddened" to hear about Hall's death, saying: "We knew Terry had been unwell but didn't realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me hard."

He added: "In the music World, people have many ups and downs, but I will hang onto the great memories of Terry and I, making history fronting The Specials and Fun Boy three together. Rest easy Terry Hall"