Female security guard, 23, named as second victim of Brixton Academy horror crush

19 December 2022, 15:41 | Updated: 19 December 2022, 17:55

Gabrielle Hutchinson
Gabrielle Hutchinson. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A second woman has died after being injured in a crush at a concert at London's Brixton Academy last week.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

She was a security guard for a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake on Thursday evening.

It comes after the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, on Saturday. A third woman, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition. All three women were in the foyer of the south London building.

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy
Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC

Police chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Officers urged anyone with video footage of the crush to come forward, as police assess whether any criminal offences were committed.

Asake apologised to fans, adding that he was still trying to find out what had happened at the entrance to the venue.

A spokesman for the venue said in a statement: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Gabrielle Hutchinson's family and friends.

"We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am devastated by the death of Gabrielle Hutchinson, the second life to be lost following the appalling events on Thursday night in Brixton.

"On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"Gabrielle, like Rebecca Ikumelo, had her whole life ahead of her and had every right to come home safe and well after her shift at Brixton Academy.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. The urgent investigation into what happened continues.

"City Hall is in close contact with the venue and authorities across London about working to ensure nothing like this happens again.

"I won’t rest until we have the answers all those impacted by the tragic Brixton incident need and deserve."

Around 3,000 people without a ticket to the gig were trying to force their way in, and the police were forced to shut down the concert just three songs in.

Gabrielle Hutchinson has become the second woman to die after the crush
Gabrielle Hutchinson has become the second woman to die after the crush. Picture: Getty

In a statement released via Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Asake said: "I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers.

"I have spoken to them and will continue to do so. I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

"My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca's passing."

Read more: Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left three critical

Read more: Singer Asake 'devastated' after Brixton concert crush killed mother-of-two, 33

One witness who made it out without severe injuries shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “I left my house to enjoy Asake, ended up having a panic attack in the queue because of the stampede and people not acting accordingly.

"I was in literal tears, scared for my life. Worst experience of my life.”

Asake Concert started really great
Asake Concert started really great. Picture: Sean Omis/TikTok
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke. Picture: TikTok
But the show was shut down for security reasons
But the show was shut down for security reasons. Picture: Seun Omis/ TikTok

Video footage on social media shows the chaos outside with hundreds of people pushing each other and shouting.

One woman inside at the event said: "He's been on the stage for three minutes, they've locked it off. Apparently loads of people have breached the door.

"My question is, why are you selling 3,000 tickets if not everyone can attend that would make no sense.

"They said they'd refund us but we ain't gonna get our money back, let's be real guys.

"We waited for three hours as well for him to come onto the stage for three minutes and it to be locked off."

Two people have died after the crush
Two people have died after the crush. Picture: Getty
Police investigators after the crush
Police investigators after the crush. Picture: Getty

Police called for people to come forward with any information they have on the incident.

Chief supt. Wingrove said: "We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.

"We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation. We would also like to thank people for coming forward with information.

“We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos. There were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and we want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward.

"We need your information as we try to establish what happened as quickly as we can."

London mayor Sadiq Khan shared his condolences after the crush. He said: "I am heartbroken that this could happen to Londoners in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

"I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones need and deserve."

