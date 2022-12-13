James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
University bosses urge lecturers to avoid using the word ‘Christmas’
13 December 2022, 09:56 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 12:01
It’s been revealed that staff at a leading UK university have been urged to avoid using the word ‘Christmas’ for fear of offending non-Christian students.
Teaching staff at the University of Brighton have been briefed by chiefs that the word Christmas is too “Christian-centric” — despite the date commemorating the birth of Christ.
It’s instead been suggested the festive period be referred to as the “winter closure period”.
It’s but one of a number of “offensive” phrases highlighted as part of the nine-page internal document sent to lecturers.
The list also includes words such as “millennial snowflakes”.
Speaking to The Sun, Andrew Allison, of the Freedom Association, said: “Universities are supposed to be places where ideas are freely debated.
“This is Orwellian and ridiculous.
“Staff and students ought to ignore it and have a good Christmas.”
However, the university asserts the list is by no means an outright ban, instead merely information worth considering.
A spokesperson for the University of Brighton has since said: “The guidance is exactly that.”
Adding: “words are not ‘banned’ at Brighton and neither is Christmas.”