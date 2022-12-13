University bosses urge lecturers to avoid using the word ‘Christmas’

Lecturers received the 9 page document which featuring alternative phrases to "Christmas". Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

It’s been revealed that staff at a leading UK university have been urged to avoid using the word ‘Christmas’ for fear of offending non-Christian students.

Teaching staff at the University of Brighton have been briefed by chiefs that the word Christmas is too “Christian-centric” — despite the date commemorating the birth of Christ.

It’s instead been suggested the festive period be referred to as the “winter closure period”.

It’s but one of a number of “offensive” phrases highlighted as part of the nine-page internal document sent to lecturers.

The list also includes words such as “millennial snowflakes”.

Speaking to The Sun, Andrew Allison, of the Freedom Association, said: “Universities are supposed to be places where ideas are freely debated.

“This is Orwellian and ridiculous.

“Staff and students ought to ignore it and have a good Christmas.”

However, the university asserts the list is by no means an outright ban, instead merely information worth considering.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton has since said: “The guidance is exactly that.”

Adding: “words are not ‘banned’ at Brighton and neither is Christmas.”