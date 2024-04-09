Lifeboat crew handed parking fines by 'jobsworth' traffic warden while out saving lives at sea

9 April 2024, 09:52

Leon Weaver, a member of the RNLI crew, complained about the incident
Leon Weaver, a member of the RNLI crew, complained about the incident. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A traffic warden has sparked outrage by giving a lifeboat crew parking tickets while they were out rescuing people in trouble on the sea.

An RNLI crew in Weymouth, in Dorset, were shocked to find the tickets on their cars after returning from a four-hour callout to help paddle-boarders in the harbour.

The crew pay the local council £2,000 per year for parking permits, which they were displaying, alongside notices that said they were on an emergency job at sea.

But the "jobsworth" traffic warden claimed the permits could have been forgeries - and put tickets on each of the four cars.

Dorset Council later apologised for the mistake and rescinded the fines.

One of the cars with a parking ticket
One of the cars with a parking ticket. Picture: Facebook

Crew member Leon Weaver said on Facebook: "Thanks Dorset Council... for issuing 4 volunteer lifeboat crew’s vehicles with parking tickets whilst on an emergency call out.

"Even with permits on the windscreens which they charge us £2000 a year for.

"The traffic warden stated that anyone could have printed the Rnli crew stickers, signs and council issued permits so they will just have to contest them, not my problem."

Nick Critchell, a spokesperson for the RNLI, said: "Parking in the town is always difficult especially in the holiday season, but we do have parking permits for on-street parking for the guys to park on the streets in that area.

Another of the vehicles
Another of the vehicles. Picture: Facebook

"We always display the RNLI crew on-a-shout stickers as well as the permit just in case one doesn't get seen," he told MailOnline.

"As far as I am aware the cars were parked where they should have been while they dealt with a potential catastrophe at sea. They weren't on yellow lines or in and disabled bays.

"This was an emergency and they parked as close to the station as they could.

"Our aim is to launch the lifeboat within 10 mins of being asked to by the coastguard. If we have to park further away then that is going to cause more delay".

Tom Swarbrick is astounded at caller who will not donate to RNLI again

Mr Weaver's post caused outrage, with some contrasting the bravery of the lifeboat crews with the bureaucratic approach of the traffic warden.

Anna Nash said: "You shouldn't even have to pay for permits what a jobs worth let's hope he never needs you".

Sean Murphy added: "Yep pretty shocking this I must say! Shameful behaviour…"

Reg Strathearn said: "Totally disgraceful of a jobsworth warden.

Paul Norman said: "So the council are trying to charge lifeboat crew TWICE for going to sea to rescue people - once for a permit and again by not recognising the permit. Immoral or just money grabbing?"

A spokesperson for Dorset Council said: "We are sorry for any distress or confusion this has caused. This was an unfortunate error, and we cancelled the tickets as soon as the mistake was brought to our attention.

"We are contacting the RNLI to apologise, and will remind our team about the agreement with the RNLI so this does not happen again."

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit