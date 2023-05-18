Double amputee veteran dubbed 'hero' by Prince Harry set to lose blue disabled badge after traffic warden's complaint

Ben McBean said he is set to lose his disabled badge. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

An amputee who was called a hero by Prince Harry is afraid he will lose his blue disabled badge after someone complained that he wasn't entitled to it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A traffic warden reported former Royal Marine commando Ben McBean, 35, to a local council, whose officers are questioning the legitimacy of his badge, he said.

Mr McBean lost his badge once before after running the London marathon, and fought for 13 years to get it back.

He said on Twitter after the latest incident: "So! I was injured in Afghanistan. Lost two limbs. Ran the marathon a year later. Had my disabled badge revoked. 13yrs later got it back.

"Used it today. Someone complained and now the warden has reported me to the council for using a fake badge.

He added: "Looks like I’ll lose it. AGAIN. Absolute joke. Always me.

"I know I’m entitled but they don’t think I am. Divvys."

Mr McBean, a father of two from Plymouth, lost an arm and a leg in Afghanistan, and was expected to die on the flight home.

Prince Harry, who flew back to the UK with Mr McBean, said of him and other wounded veterans at the time: "Those are the heroes.

"Guys who had been blown up by a mine – serving their country ­doing a normal ­patrol."

Ben McBean with Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Mr McBean also had damaged nerve tissue in his arm removed, caused by bits of shrapnel from the bomb blast in Afghanistan.

His comments drew outrage on social media.

Read more: Taliban brands Prince Harry 'big mouth loser' and accuses him of war crimes after he admits killing 25 fighters

Read more: Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house

One person said: "That’s disgusting. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Makes me so angry. I can only imagine how you must feel."

Another added: "The warden should be saying to you ‘Thank you for your service sir. You're good to park here’. That’s what I say to you as well."

Mr McBean only got his blue badge given back the first time after a campaign on his behalf by his MP Johnny Mercer, a former British Army officer.

Plymouth City Council said it was "deeply concerned" about the latest incident and has contacted Mr McBean to investigate the matter further.