‘I’m a national treasure, I park where I like’: Linda Robson's kids 'won't let her drive' after racking up £3k in fines

Linda Robson said her kids have confiscated her car keys over the fines. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Linda Robson has revealed that her kids have banned her from driving after she racked up £3,000 in parking tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Loose Women star, 66, opened up about the hefty bill she owes while discussing her upcoming film Bermondsey Tales: Fall of The Roman Empire.

Ms Robson said her kids no longer allow her to drive and have taken control of her finances too.

She said: “They've taken my car keys off of me, my kids, they're taking control of my money and my car. So I'm not allowed to drive anymore because I just go, ‘Well, I'm a national treasure - I can park wherever I like’.”

Read more: YouTube star Ben Potter dead at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

Read more: Socialite jailed for 15 years after mowing down brothers aged eight and 11 while speeding after lover following boozy lunch

The TV star said she now receives pocket money on “Monday and Friday” from her kids, after they took control of her finances, she told Good Morning Britain.

Asked how she spends the bi-weekly stipend, she said: “I like candles, so I buy expensive candles. And I like treating my family, my kids and my sisters.”

Discussing the financial arrangement on Lorraine, Ms Robson said it was set up by her daughter Lauren, who explained: “I just have her money, it goes into an account I have access too and I give her money every Monday.”

Linda added: “I ask for more, I say I’ve run out of money, and she says “no you’ve had your spending money.”

Lauren finally joked: “It's like role reversal because I am like the parent.”