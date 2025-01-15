Live

FOLLOW LIVE: Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal as it happens

15 January 2025, 18:24 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 18:37

LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens
LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens

By Danielle de Wolfe

A ceasefire and hostage release agreement "has been reached", according to Hamas officials, with Donald Trump confirming the imminent release of hostages.

The breakthrough follows 15 months of intense fighting in the region, with outlets including Reuters and AP reporting of a finalised ceasefire deal on Wednesday evening.

Word of an agreement comes a week into negotiations involving Hamas and Israeli officials, which have been ongoing in the Qatari capital, Doha.

As the prospect of a ceasefire emerged, civilians were seen to take to the streets in both southern Gaza and Tel Aviv, with locals hugging one another as coloured smoke from flares filled the air.

Taking to social media, Donald Trump confirmed the news, with the president-elect claiming credit for the deal in the same breath.

As the world reacts to the impending ceasefire deal, follow live for the latest updates.

'Moment of hope'

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "The announcement of a ceasefire is, at last, a moment of hope after many months of darkness and despair for the region. 

"As this ceasefire comes into effect, Palestinians will hope that the killing will now stop. Israeli hostages will finally be returned their loved ones again after being held in captivity for 15 months. 

 "The work of flooding Gaza with the aid which it has desperately needed for months must begin in earnest."

Flaminia Luck

Deal hits last-minute snag over Philadelphi axis

In a statement, the office said: "In light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's firm stance, Hamas has backed down on its demand at the last minute to change the deployment of forces on the Philadelphi axis.

"However, there are still several unresolved clauses in the outline, and we hope that the details will be finalized tonight." 

Flaminia Luck

Deal with Hamas 'not been reached' - Netanyahu

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire deal with Hamas has still not been reached, and final details are being sorted out

Flaminia Luck

Details of possible ceasefire deal not yet announced

Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire to put an end to the 15-month war in Gaza which has claimed thousands of lives.

Details of the deal reportedly approved by both sides have not yet been announced.

For months, on-off talks have been brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with the backing of the United States.

Flaminia Luck

