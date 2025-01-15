Live

FOLLOW LIVE: Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal as it happens

LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A ceasefire and hostage release agreement "has been reached", according to Hamas officials, with Donald Trump confirming the imminent release of hostages.

The breakthrough follows 15 months of intense fighting in the region, with outlets including Reuters and AP reporting of a finalised ceasefire deal on Wednesday evening.

Word of an agreement comes a week into negotiations involving Hamas and Israeli officials, which have been ongoing in the Qatari capital, Doha.

As the prospect of a ceasefire emerged, civilians were seen to take to the streets in both southern Gaza and Tel Aviv, with locals hugging one another as coloured smoke from flares filled the air.

Taking to social media, Donald Trump confirmed the news, with the president-elect claiming credit for the deal in the same breath.

As the world reacts to the impending ceasefire deal, follow live for the latest updates.