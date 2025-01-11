Live

LIVE: Fresh evacuation order issued as LA wildfires continue to spread and governor calls for water shortage probe

11 January 2025, 08:26

LA wildfires continue to spread
LA wildfires continue to spread. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A fresh evacuation order has been issued for the Palisades Fire as it continues to spread across LA.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mandatory evacuation order covers Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.

A warning was previously in place but it has since been upgraded.

It comes as at least 11 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires, with thousands having already been forced to evacuate.

Read more: Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Read more: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

California's governor has called for an independent probe into water shortages which have "impaired" the fight against the blaze.

Gavin Newsom said in a post on X: "Losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors."

He said a "comprehensive review" was needed "to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires".

Follow the latest updates below

Local health emergency declared

A local health emergency has been declared due to smoke and ash from the wildfires.

The fires have "severely degraded air quality... posing immediate and long-term risks to public health", a statement said.

Unless evacuated, residents have been told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Those leaving the house are advised to wear masks.

Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

Emma Soteriou

Police arrest more than a dozen looters

"There have been 13 looting arrests related to the Eaton Fire and two looting arrests related to the Palisades Fire," the LA County Sheriff's Information Bureau said in a statement.

Those breaking the curfew  in evacuation zones have also been warned that they'll be arrested and face a fine or possible jail time.

Emma Soteriou

New area ordered to evacuate for Palisades Fire

The mandatory evacuation order covers Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir; and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.

A warning was previously in place but it has since been upgraded

Emma Soteriou

We're ending our coverage for the evening

Thank you for tuning in to our coverage.

Danielle De Wolfe

Biden says Los Angeles resembles a "war scene"

President Biden has said areas of Los Angeles now remind him of a "war scene".

He added that he sympathised with the mayor of LA in connection with "heat" she'd received over the lack of water at fire hydrants.

Touching on Trump, he said "every single thing we are doing" is being communicated back to the incoming president's team.

Danielle De Wolfe

Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting

LA citizens are being told if they break a night-time curfew order they could be arrested after wildfires have ravaged parts of LA.

There have been reports of "despicable" looters ransacking abandoned properties as residents flee from the fires.

The LA county sheriff has warned anyone who steals will face a fine and possible jail time.

Read in full

Danielle De Wolfe

'We are not out of danger' - fire chief

Los Angeles Fire chief Kristin Crowley said that high winds would continue to make firefighting efforts difficult overnight.

“We are not out of danger,” she said while briefing the public, adding: “You can see the active fires that are burning with strong winds that are going to continue throughout the night.”

“I can tell you and assure you that firefighters and first responders remain focused on protecting lives and property. We urge the public to help us.”

Katy Ronkin

'The heartbreak is truly indescribable': Paris Hilton returns to charred remains of her Malibu beach house

Socialite Paris Hilton has told of her ‘complete shock’ after returning to see the charred remains of her Malibu beach house which was destroyed in the LA wildfires.

She said she was heartbroken after visiting the wreckage of her $8.4m property, just one day after watching it ‘burn to the ground on live TV.’

Read the full story here

Katy Ronkin

In pictures: wildfires continue to burn through Los Angeles

Katy Ronkin

The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Sam Moore

Sam Moore, who sang Soul Man in Sam and Dave duo, dies aged 89

Sam Moore - who formed one half of the music duo Sam And Dave - has died aged 89

Sam & Dave singer Sam Moore dies aged 89 after surgery complications

Venezuela Inauguration

Venezuela’s opposition supporters conflicted after Maduro is sworn in

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from every North Korean citizen sparking unusual black market trading

Kim Jong Un demands 1,100lb of poo from North Korean citizens sparking fights and black market trading

The fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles

Fires devastating Los Angeles grow more slowly as fierce winds die down

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Christopher Wray head and shoulders

FBI must be independent and above the partisan fray, outgoing director says

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses government supporters

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sworn in for third term

Rudy Giuliani head and shoulders

Judge holds Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court over Georgia election workers

UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures edge towards -20C

UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures plummet towards -20C

Reeves said UK has "no choice" but to engage with China.

Rachel Reeves says UK has 'no choice' but to engage with China as chancellor kicks off Beijing visit

TikTok signage

Supreme Court considers upholding law that could force TikTok to shut down in US

US President Joe Biden at his desk in the Oval Office at the White House

Biden to deliver prime-time farewell to nation from Oval Office on Wednesday

President-elect Donald Trump appears with his lawyer Todd Blanche on a video feed

Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

Passengers next to plane on runway

Four hurt as Delta plane aborts take-off from snowy Atlanta airport

Nigel Farage

Twelve Reform UK councillors to quit party in protest of Nigel Farage's leadership

Father who sued council over £600million in lost bitcoin tells LBC court battle was just 'leverage' against council

'What else can I do?': Father who sued council over £600million in lost bitcoin tells LBC court battle was 'leverage'
A damaged pickup truck seen from above

New Orleans attacker fired at police before they killed him, video shows

Two Greggs Vegan Sausage Rolls on paper bag with paper napkins behind.

Customer fury as Greggs hikes price of sausage rolls again

A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris

The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV damaged by wildfires

New footage shows police clashing with the New Orleans attacker.

Harrowing new bodycam footage shows police shootout with New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar
Lynx Cubs At The Highland Wildlife Park Are Fed In Their Enclosure

Police investigating after lynx sighting in Scottish Highlands

Two men have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of Tyreece Scott in Hounslow, west London

Drug dealer who stabbed rival jailed after failing to ditch Louis Vuitton-style manbag which linked him to crime scene
J-Hope, of South Korean K-pop band BTS

BTS member J-Hope announces first solo tour after completing military service

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

