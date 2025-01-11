Paul Brand 7am - 10am
LIVE: Fresh evacuation order issued as LA wildfires continue to spread and governor calls for water shortage probe
11 January 2025, 08:26
A fresh evacuation order has been issued for the Palisades Fire as it continues to spread across LA.
The mandatory evacuation order covers Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.
A warning was previously in place but it has since been upgraded.
It comes as at least 11 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires, with thousands having already been forced to evacuate.
California's governor has called for an independent probe into water shortages which have "impaired" the fight against the blaze.
Gavin Newsom said in a post on X: "Losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors."
He said a "comprehensive review" was needed "to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires".
Local health emergency declared
A local health emergency has been declared due to smoke and ash from the wildfires.
The fires have "severely degraded air quality... posing immediate and long-term risks to public health", a statement said.
Unless evacuated, residents have been told to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.
Those leaving the house are advised to wear masks.
Harry and Meghan speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo
Police arrest more than a dozen looters
"There have been 13 looting arrests related to the Eaton Fire and two looting arrests related to the Palisades Fire," the LA County Sheriff's Information Bureau said in a statement.
Those breaking the curfew in evacuation zones have also been warned that they'll be arrested and face a fine or possible jail time.
New area ordered to evacuate for Palisades Fire
The mandatory evacuation order covers Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir; and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.
A warning was previously in place but it has since been upgraded
Biden says Los Angeles resembles a "war scene"
President Biden has said areas of Los Angeles now remind him of a "war scene".
He added that he sympathised with the mayor of LA in connection with "heat" she'd received over the lack of water at fire hydrants.
Touching on Trump, he said "every single thing we are doing" is being communicated back to the incoming president's team.
Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting
LA citizens are being told if they break a night-time curfew order they could be arrested after wildfires have ravaged parts of LA.
There have been reports of "despicable" looters ransacking abandoned properties as residents flee from the fires.
The LA county sheriff has warned anyone who steals will face a fine and possible jail time.
'We are not out of danger' - fire chief
Los Angeles Fire chief Kristin Crowley said that high winds would continue to make firefighting efforts difficult overnight.
“We are not out of danger,” she said while briefing the public, adding: “You can see the active fires that are burning with strong winds that are going to continue throughout the night.”
“I can tell you and assure you that firefighters and first responders remain focused on protecting lives and property. We urge the public to help us.”
'The heartbreak is truly indescribable': Paris Hilton returns to charred remains of her Malibu beach house
Socialite Paris Hilton has told of her ‘complete shock’ after returning to see the charred remains of her Malibu beach house which was destroyed in the LA wildfires.
She said she was heartbroken after visiting the wreckage of her $8.4m property, just one day after watching it ‘burn to the ground on live TV.’