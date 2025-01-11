Live

LIVE: Fresh evacuation order issued as LA wildfires continue to spread and governor calls for water shortage probe

LA wildfires continue to spread. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A fresh evacuation order has been issued for the Palisades Fire as it continues to spread across LA.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The mandatory evacuation order covers Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.

A warning was previously in place but it has since been upgraded.

It comes as at least 11 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires, with thousands having already been forced to evacuate.

Read more: Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Read more: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

California's governor has called for an independent probe into water shortages which have "impaired" the fight against the blaze.

Gavin Newsom said in a post on X: "Losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors."

He said a "comprehensive review" was needed "to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires".

Follow the latest updates below