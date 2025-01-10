Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires

Anthony Hopkins issues heartfelt message after star's LA home 'burnt to the ground' in devastating wildfires. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Anthony Hopkins has issued a heartfelt message after revealing his LA home was completely destroyed by devastating wildfires sweeping the city.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Oscar-winning actor shared a poignant message on social media on Friday, reaching out to those affected by the area's catastrophic wildfires.

The 87-year-old Welsh-born actor splits his time between the UK and his Pacific Palisades home, revealing his LA residence was razed to the ground in the fire.

Five major fires continue to burn across the city of Los Angeles - ranging from 75% containment to just 3% containment.

The actor purchased the four-bedroom home for $6 million in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Hopkins wrote: "As we struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important to remember that the only thing we can take with us is the love we give."

It's not the first time the actor has seen his home face the flames of a wildfire, with the November 2018 wildfires narrowly missing his Woolsey hime, which claimed his neighbour's property.

The star also tragically lost his London home in 2000, after the fire engulfed the multi-million pound property.

It comes as LA was put under nighttime curfew on Friday, after widespread looting forced police to threaten those ignoring the measures they face arrest.

Read more: Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

The largest of the fires has destroyed thousands of structures, with the bill placed on insurance companies stretching into the billions.

Beachfront properties are left smoldering in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher). Picture: Alamy

It comes as a poignant photo of the wildfires shows a lone house left standing beside Malibu beach, after its neighbours were reduced to ashes by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The photo, taken in the starry beachfront suburb of Malibu, shows a neighbourhood devastated by the fire, one of a series of major wind-driven wildfires that continue to rage.

Aerial photos show the devastated neighbourhood, with row upon row of flattened houses, and its signature palm trees now just a series of stumps.