Live

Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

9 May 2020, 14:30

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will lead the daily coronavirus press conference
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will lead the daily coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will lead the government's daily coronavirus press conference from 4pm today.

It comes amid reports that travellers coming to the UK will be made to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

There was confusion today and calls for clarity over how the plans would work.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce only a "modest" easing of the coronavirus lockdown similar to Wales when he delivers a message to the nation tomorrow at 7pm.

Watch the press conference in full above from 4pm.

