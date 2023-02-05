Liz Truss plots new China row with Rishi as she continues 'return to frontline politics'

Truss is pictured making her resignation speech last October. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Liz Truss will accuse Rishi Sunak of weakness on China in her latest attempt to return to frontline politics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former prime minister published a 4,000 word essay in The Sunday Telegraph in which she accused the "left-wing economic establishment" of halting her premiership after just 45 days.

Truss will use a speech in Japan in 12 days' time to warn that the threat of China is not being taken seriously enough.

They had previously tussled over Sunak's softer approach toward Beijing.

Writing in the Telegraph in her first detailed comments after being forced out of Downing Street in October, the ex-PM yesterday said she hadn't appreciated the strength of the resistance her plans would face.

Read more: Liz Truss blames 'left-wing economic establishment' for No10 exit, despite plunging UK economy into chaos

Read more: US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off Carolina coast

Sunak will be accused of weakness on China by the former prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Though Truss acknowledged that she was not “blameless” over the catastrophic effects of the mini-budget on the UK economy, she said she still believed her commitment to growth was the right one.

She said: “I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened, but fundamentally I was not given a realistic chance to enact my policies by a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support.

“I assumed upon entering Downing Street that my mandate would be respected and accepted. How wrong I was.

"While I anticipated resistance to my programme from the system, I underestimated the extent of it.

“Similarly, I underestimated the resistance inside the Conservative parliamentary party to move to a lower-tax, less-regulated economy."

The Chinese balloon is pictured in American airspace. Picture: Alamy

Within her first week in the role, Ms Truss announced her energy support package to deal with the cost of living crisis.

But her pledges for quick action were quickly put on hold when Queen Elizabeth died, marking the beginning of 10 days of national mourning.

The end of September was the pivotal moment for Ms Truss' premiership when previous Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced billions of pounds worth of tax cuts in a mini-budget.

The move led to the pound plummeting and the markets faced financial turmoil as the government then fought to fix the chaos.

Tory infighting piled pressure on the leader for her last few weeks at No 10, with her being forced to U-turn on several of her policies as well as replacing her Chancellor with Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Suella Braverman also stepping down.