US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off Carolina coast

The United States has shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The United States has shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.

TV footage showed showed the craft descending toward the water following a small explosion.

US military jets were seen flying in its vicinity and ships were deployed for the recovery operation.

Officials were aiming to time the recovery operation so they could gather as much of the debris as possible before it sinks.

American President Joe Biden had warned it was "going to take care of" the suspected surveillance craft after it was spotted again on Saturday, this time over south eastern state North Carolina.

Flights were suspended at several airports ahead of the operation.

The country had previously hesitated to shoot the balloon down because of the risks to people on the ground from falling debris.

The balloon in American airspace. Picture: Alamy

Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that he gave the order to shoot down the balloon on Wednesday, but the administration were waiting for the safest time to do so.

The discovery of the suspected spy craft has stirred tensions and prompted a diplomatic row between China and the US.