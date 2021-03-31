Britain's beauty spots desecrated with aftermath of Covid lockdown drinking sessions

31 March 2021, 12:13 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 12:35

By Joe Cook

Piles of bottles and barbecues have been left in public spaces across the UK, after crowds descended on Tuesday to make the most of the warm weather and lockdown easing.

A huge cleanup operation is underway at Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park, Leeds, after huge groups of young people gathered in the sun on Tuesday.

In Cardiff, cleaners were forced to clear up vomit and masses of bottles on the steps of the Welsh Parliament after revellers staged a party on Tuesday evening.

Read more: UK could see hottest March day on record today as Hancock warns ‘don’t blow it’

The steps of the Welsh Parliament saw party scenes on Tuesday night.
The steps of the Welsh Parliament saw party scenes on Tuesday night. Picture: LBC
Cleaners were forced to clean up vomit and piles of litter outside the Welsh Parliament.
Cleaners were forced to clean up vomit and piles of litter outside the Welsh Parliament. Picture: LBC

South Wales Police say they intervened to disperse crowds "at various points through the evening" and officers were around to "remind people of their obligations under the current restrictions".

However, they said at 10pm they intervened in an incident of violent disorder in Cardiff Bay, recovering a knife and arresting a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The force condemned "despicable" violence shown towards officers as they intervened, with three suffering minor injuries after bottles were thrown.

Read more: Pupils walk out of classes in diversity protest amid backlash at 'racist' uniform policy

With the weather set to be even warmer on Wednesday, the government is calling for people to “just be careful” as we “make use of these new freedoms that we’ve all been waiting for”.

Housing and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC his department is working with councils to manage public spaces and ensure social distancing is followed.

Read more: Final day of shielding for almost 4 million people in England and Wales

“It is important that we as members of the public play our part as well and do so just by behaving sensibly and pragmatically,” the minister told Nick Ferrari.

Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park Leeds was covered with rubbish on Wednesday morning.
Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park Leeds was covered with rubbish on Wednesday morning. Picture: Sophie Meredith
Crowds flocked to Hyde Park in Leeds.
Crowds flocked to Hyde Park in Leeds. Picture: LBC
Council workers were on the scene clearing up from the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Council workers were on the scene clearing up from the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: LBC

But residents have been left furious at the large crowds and rubbish left behind.

Adam Jones, from Moseley, Birmingham, said he saw a "couple of thousand" convened in Cannon Hill Park while out walking with his girlfriend on Tuesday evening.

"It has been noticeably busier since restrictions eased but yesterday was really busy," the 27-year-old said.

Read more: Face masks and social distancing must be stepped up as lockdown lifts, scientists say

"While there was a fair few people in small groups respecting distancing, they were overshadowed by lots of big groups, sometimes up to 20/25 people, blaring music.

"We did one lap of the park and by the time we were leaving it looked like a festival.

"How it looked this morning was disgraceful - so much rubbish that a council worker estimated it would take the whole team most of the day to clear."

In Leeds, locals took to social media to express their anger about the rubbish, demanding those responsible “get down there and get it picked up”.

Nottingham police implemented a dispersal order on Tuesday banning drinking alcohol in parks after shocking footage emerged of a large crowd of students brawling on Monday.

Read more: Crowd of students defies rule of six in Nottingham park before ‘brawl’ breaks out

Footage posted on social media captured a brawl as dozens of people drank and ignored social distancing rules, leaving behind large amounts of litter.

The leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, confirmed alcohol will be seized from people entering parks from Tuesday, amid and increased police presence.

Another councillor, Rebecca Langton, posted on social media that drinking alcohol in parks is "not permitted", adding: "This is our city. Take responsibility for and pride in it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in NYC

Man held over ‘disgusting’ attack on Asian American woman in New York street
Pfizer say their jab is up to 100% effective in preventing Covid infection amongst children.

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is up to 100% effective in 12-15 year olds
Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine protects younger teenagers

People during a protest march organised by Black Lives Matter from the US Embassy towards Parliament square last July

'Britain not rigged against ethnic minorities': landmark report sparks major backlash
The EU will allow people to travel with fewer restrictions after it brings in digital vaccine passports by June.

Digital vaccine certificates for European travel 'ready in June at latest'
AstraZeneca jab

Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s amid blood clots fear

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC after a report on race and ethnic disparities in the UK was published.

David Lammy caller says people who deny racism in the UK are 'having a laugh'
The caller was speaking to LBC's David Lammy

Racism now is worse than in the 1980s, caller tells David Lammy
'Our experiences are not a myth': John Amaechi rousing reaction to UK's race report

'Our experiences are not a myth': John Amaechi's rousing reaction to UK's race report
David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report

David Lammy's stirring speech in response to UK's race report
Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller
The HM Inspector was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London