London sees bloodbath weekend amid spike in violence across capital

21 August 2022, 22:22

Several incidents took place in the capital over the weekend.
Several incidents took place in the capital over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

London has seen yet another weekend of violence amid a spike in crime across the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Saturday night, four men were stabbed during a brawl in Brixton, with seven people having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two people were also rushed to hospital after a shooting in north west London in the early hours of Saturday, with a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man hospitalised.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run in Barnet, with police hunting for two men who fled the scene on foot.

Similarly, a man is in life-threatening condition after another hit-and-run in Tower Hamlets.

A bloody and smashed car was found near the scene on Saturday morning, seemingly abandoned.

Speaking to LBC about the rise in crime earlier in the week, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "We have seen over the last few days, the last week, a number of awful homicides.

"I’m afraid this summer we are seeing what we feared, which is an increase in violent crime… there are longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth.

"We are working with the police to suppress that violence."

He said a number of things were being done to tackle the trend, including "supporting communities by giving young people constructive things to do so they're kept busy this summer".

It comes after 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran was stabbed to death in Greenford at the beginning of the week.

Police released CCTV images of the suspect, who was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday over the alleged killing of Mr O'Halloran.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Ross Cohen ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Last weekend also saw a number of violent attacks:

  • A man died in Lewisham on Sunday. Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property. A 53-year-old man was charged with murder.
  • A 60-year-old man died in Dagenham on Sunday. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.
  • A shooting in Walthamstow left a 25-year-old man dead on Saturday. No arrests have been made.
  • A stabbing in east London left a man injured. He was found with stab injuries and shots were also fired in Bohemia Place. More shots were fired nearby around an hour later, but no one else was injured. No arrests have been made.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The thief could be seen smashing the car window.

Moment moped thieves target Bugatti Chiron driver with hammer as violent crimes and robberies grip London

Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to "cut corners"

Huge increase in raw sewage dumped in UK waterways as govt accused of allowing companies to 'cut corners'

Police were called to Josephine Avenue

Seven arrested after four men stabbed during Brixton brawl

The car crash happened on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet

Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after a bike crash

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory fighting for life after serious bike crash

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted

Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death

Pictured: Tyson Fury's cousin, 31, stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

'I let myself down': Anthony Joshua speaks out following bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Workers at Felixstowe have gone on strike in a row over pay

Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7

Police watchdog considers probe into Met officers' contact with missing Owami Davies

Darya Dugin, daughter of “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, 60, died in the attack on the outskirts of Moscow

Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in Moscow 'car bomb plot meant for her father’

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Locals climbed the destroyed Russian tanks on display.

Downtown Kyiv turned into open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leon Vitali

Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange vows in front of family and friends

US First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Somali soldiers

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Alexander Dugin

Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

Landslide on road

Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

Dry farmland

China plans to use chemicals to generate rain and save harvest

Dorli Rainey

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London