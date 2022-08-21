London sees bloodbath weekend amid spike in violence across capital

Several incidents took place in the capital over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

London has seen yet another weekend of violence amid a spike in crime across the capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Saturday night, four men were stabbed during a brawl in Brixton, with seven people having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two people were also rushed to hospital after a shooting in north west London in the early hours of Saturday, with a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man hospitalised.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run in Barnet, with police hunting for two men who fled the scene on foot.

Similarly, a man is in life-threatening condition after another hit-and-run in Tower Hamlets.

A bloody and smashed car was found near the scene on Saturday morning, seemingly abandoned.

Speaking to LBC about the rise in crime earlier in the week, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "We have seen over the last few days, the last week, a number of awful homicides.

"I’m afraid this summer we are seeing what we feared, which is an increase in violent crime… there are longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth.

"We are working with the police to suppress that violence."

He said a number of things were being done to tackle the trend, including "supporting communities by giving young people constructive things to do so they're kept busy this summer".

It comes after 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran was stabbed to death in Greenford at the beginning of the week.

Police released CCTV images of the suspect, who was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday over the alleged killing of Mr O'Halloran.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Ross Cohen ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Last weekend also saw a number of violent attacks: