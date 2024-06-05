Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak
5 June 2024, 17:06 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 17:15
Around 2,000 people have been evacuated in central London after a suspected gas leak.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed they were at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Southwark Street, by the junction of Great Suffolk Street.
On Twitter, they added: "Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from buildings as a precaution with no injuries reported.
"Traffic is very heavy and people are advised to keep avoiding the area."
Other emergency services are also at the scene.
They added the gas board are on site in Southwark Street working to isolate the gas leak and make the scene safe.
A large number of those evacuated have now left the area.
A cordon remains in place as a precaution and traffic is still heavily disrupted.
