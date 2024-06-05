Breaking News

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak. Picture: LFB

By Flaminia Luck

Around 2,000 people have been evacuated in central London after a suspected gas leak.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed they were at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Southwark Street, by the junction of Great Suffolk Street.

On Twitter, they added: "Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from buildings as a precaution with no injuries reported.

"Traffic is very heavy and people are advised to keep avoiding the area."

Other emergency services are also at the scene.

We remain at the scene of a suspected gas leak in #Southwark Street, by the junction of Great Suffolk Street. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from buildings as a precaution with no injuries reported.



Traffic is very heavy and people are advised to keep avoiding the area. pic.twitter.com/JkXvG0Ga61 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 5, 2024

They added the gas board are on site in Southwark Street working to isolate the gas leak and make the scene safe.

A large number of those evacuated have now left the area.

A cordon remains in place as a precaution and traffic is still heavily disrupted.

