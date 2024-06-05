Soap legend Helen Worth to leave Coronation Street after fifty years of playing Gail Platt

Helen Worth is to step down after half a century of playing the iconic character. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Coronation Street legend Helen Worth is to leave the soap opera after starring as iconic charachter Gail Platt for 50 years.

After she celebrates her golden anniversary on the show, she will step down at the end of the year following a "major storyline for the Platt family".

Worth said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

She described it as the "most wonderful job in the world". Picture: Alamy

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Helen Worth will step down at the end of the year. Picture: Alamy

Gail has been married six times - which is a record for a female character - most recently to Les Dennis.

She also married serial killer Richard Hillman and was imprisoned for the murder of her other husband Joe McIntyre.

Other notable storylines inlclude when her 13-year-old daughter Sarah became pregnant in 1999.

