Three arrested after man stabbed to death in fight near Tube station with gunshot heard

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Bell Street, near Edgware Road. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Three men have been arrested after a man in his late 20s was stabbed to death on Edgware Road in central London.

On Tuesday evening, police were called at 22:40 to reports of a fight on Bell Street, at the junction with Edgware Road.

Officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from a knife wound injury.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, including the London ambulance service, the man died at the scene.

It was reported that at least one gunshot had been fired.

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing in Central London. Picture: Alamy

Police say they believe they know who the man is and are working to inform his next of kin.

Three men have been arrested and remain in custody.

A number of crime scenes are in place and urgent enquiries are progressing.

Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death. Picture: Alamy

Edgware Road has been closed since since the incident. It is reportedly shut between Church Street and the A404 Harrow Road (Marylebone Flyover).

The Bakerloo line underground station at Edgware Road is also closed as a result of the cordon - though Circle, Hammersmith & City and District line services are still operational.

A number of bus services - the 6, 16 and 98 - have been diverted.

