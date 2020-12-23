Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover as French border reopens

23 December 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 23 December 2020, 09:06

Lorry drivers have been involved in scuffles with police
Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Stranded lorry drivers have clashed with police officers at Dover after the border with France was reopened this morning.

Police and lorry drivers were said to be in a "stand-off" on Wednesday morning as tensions ran high at the port.

Drivers were filmed jeering and booing at police and there were some scuffles after reports of delays to the border reopening.

The Calais-Dover crossing was shut down on Sunday evening over fears of a new highly-infectious Covid strain, leaving thousands of lorry drivers stranded before Christmas.

More than 2,800 lorries have been stuck at the port after France stopped them crossing the Channel.

On Wednesday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC that the army will be deployed to assist with the logistics of testing lorry drivers stuck in Kent but the backlog will take "a couple of days" to clear.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC at breakfast, Mr Jenrick said: "Traffic will start to flow this morning, it will take a couple of days to work this through because there is a significant backlog now.

“The armed forces will be helping us to put in place procedures over the course of the day so there will be a testing regime at Manston airport and other locations within Kent.

“The planning that has been done over three years now ahead of the end of the transition period has been helpful.

“We’ve actually been relatively well prepared but I hope this situation. will be resolved within the next couple of days.”

Police and lorry drivers are in a stand off
Picture: PA
Lorry drivers have been stranded at the port for several days
Picture: PA
Police were forced to hold back lorry drivers
Picture: PA

On Tuesday, it was announced that lorries will be able to move across the UK-France border from Wednesday morning as a mass testing programme for HGV drivers gets underway.

All lorry drivers, irrespective of nationality, will require a lateral flow test to enter France.

This can detect the new strain of Covid-19 and provide results in around 30 minutes, rather than the 24 hours required after a PCR test.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said they "continue to strongly urge hauliers not to travel to Kent until further notice, while a mass testing programme for HGV drivers gets underway to alleviate congestion at ports."

Planes, boats and Eurostar services to France will also resume service tomorrow morning for French nationals, residents and those who are travelling for essential reasons, and travellers will need a negative PCR test.

The protocol agreed with the French government will be reviewed on December 31, but could run until January 6.

LBC has approached Kent police for further details.

