Iconic Love Actually cue card scene was 'quite creepy', says Keira Knightley

10 December 2024, 00:35

Love Actually
Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Love Actually cue card scene was "quite creepy", Keira Knightley has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The iconic moment sees Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, turn up outside the home of Juliet - played by Keira Knightley - and declare his love for her.

"Let me say, without any hope or agenda, just because it’s Christmas (and at Christmas you tell the truth) to me you are perfect," the cards read.

He makes the move despite Juliet having recently married his best friend.

Over the years, the popular scene has become divisive due to its 'creepy' nature.

Read more: Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition

Read more: Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver

Knightley and Lincoln
Knightley and Lincoln. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about it 21 years on, Knightley told the Los Angeles Times: "The slightly stalkerish aspect of it – I do remember that.

"My memory is of Richard, who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he's creepy.'

"And I'm like, 'But it IS quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.

"I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realised I was 17."

Curtis has since said that the scene comes across "a bit weird" but he did not see it at the time.

Reflecting on it last year, he said: "I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, ‘Of course, we’re mainly interested in the stalker scene’, and I said, 'What scene is that?' And then I was, like, educated in it.

"All I can say is that a lot of intelligent people were involved in the film at the time, and we didn’t think it was a stalker scene.

"But if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world."

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln, who played opposite Knightley in the scene, previously said: "My big scene in the doorway felt so easy. I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley.

"But I kept saying to Richard, 'Are you sure I'm not going to come off as a creepy stalker?'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

UK pauses Syrian asylum claims as ex-MI6 boss warns jihadis pose 'chronic' threat to West's security

Nick Candy is to become Reform UK's treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy leaves Tories amid 'too many broken promises' and joins Reform as treasurer

Members of a Joint Task Force with the FBI and the NYPD exit the Altoona Police Department, where suspect in the UnitedHealthcare chief executive shooting, 26-year old Luigi Mangione, is being held

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Woman waves Syrian flag

Syrian government services come to ‘complete halt’ as workers stay at home

Peach from the jacket of his owner, Vladislav Duda

Ukrainian man fleeing war rescued with his kitten on journey through Romania

Rachel Reeves

Chancellor vows to wield 'iron fist against waste' as government spending to be scrutinised in major budget review

A police officer and German Shepherd dog walk beneath a wooden walkway

Man, 26, arrested with gun ‘consistent with’ one used to kill insurance chief

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

Cammy Day

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day quits amid allegations of inappropriate messages

The Met Office has given its verdict on a white Christmas

Met Office gives verdict on white Christmas as Brits brace for more snow

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson.

Suspect named in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO as ex ivy-league student arrested in McDonald's with chilling manifesto

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his meeting with chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

Marriages between first cousins would be banned in the UK under a proposal to be tabled in Parliament.

First cousin marriage could be banned in the UK under new proposal

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

Home Office pauses Syrian asylum decisions following collapse of Assad regime

Police shared new images of the suspect yesterday.

Police questioning 'person of interest' in connection with killing of US healthcare CEO

Travel

UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct
Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray

'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach
riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre

Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition
An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon volcano, as seen from Mansalanao in Negros Occidental province, Philippines

Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place

Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey

Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing awaiting return home

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence.

Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

Michail Antonio remains in hospital.

Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News