Iconic Love Actually cue card scene was 'quite creepy', says Keira Knightley

Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Love Actually cue card scene was "quite creepy", Keira Knightley has said.

The iconic moment sees Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, turn up outside the home of Juliet - played by Keira Knightley - and declare his love for her.

"Let me say, without any hope or agenda, just because it’s Christmas (and at Christmas you tell the truth) to me you are perfect," the cards read.

He makes the move despite Juliet having recently married his best friend.

Over the years, the popular scene has become divisive due to its 'creepy' nature.

Knightley and Lincoln. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about it 21 years on, Knightley told the Los Angeles Times: "The slightly stalkerish aspect of it – I do remember that.

"My memory is of Richard, who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he's creepy.'

"And I'm like, 'But it IS quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.

"I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realised I was 17."

Curtis has since said that the scene comes across "a bit weird" but he did not see it at the time.

Reflecting on it last year, he said: "I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, ‘Of course, we’re mainly interested in the stalker scene’, and I said, 'What scene is that?' And then I was, like, educated in it.

"All I can say is that a lot of intelligent people were involved in the film at the time, and we didn’t think it was a stalker scene.

"But if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world."

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln, who played opposite Knightley in the scene, previously said: "My big scene in the doorway felt so easy. I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley.

"But I kept saying to Richard, 'Are you sure I'm not going to come off as a creepy stalker?'"