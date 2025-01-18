Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’s close friends issue update on his death as rumours swirl

Paul Danan, who starred in Hollyoaks and went on reality show love island, died on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

TV star Paul Danan’s close friends have issued an update after the star was found dead in his luxury apartment.

The former Love Island star and Hollywood actor was found dead at a property in Bristol on Wednesday at the age of 46.

Rumours began to emerge that he had “slipped and fell” at the luxury apartment in the city, with neighbours claiming paramedic were unable to save him on the scene.

But his PR team has urged the public to stop speculation, releasing a statement on Saturday saying there had been no confirmation about his cause of death.

Independent Creative Pr said: “We understand that there has been unjustified speculation surrounding the cause of Paul Danan’s passing.

"We would be grateful for everyone’s respect and patience while we are awaiting the professional findings of the authorities.”

Paul Danan's friend are trying to raise £10,000 for his son. Picture: Getty

The agency thanked the public for their “words of kindness and support received during this difficult time.”“It is comforting to know that Paul was loved and respected by so many,” it added.

Mr Danan’s friends have since set up a Just Giving page to help raise £10,000 for Paul’s son DeNiro.It says: “There was NO ONE like Pauly.

His excitement and vitality for life were magnetic. He was warm, kind, funny - actually hilarious, vulnerable, self-deprecating and captivating.

“Being his friend was a visceral experience, and I defy anyone to close their eyes and picture Pauly with anything but that huge, cheeky, dimpled smile. NEVER one to conform or do anything in an expected or generic way, Paul really was the most 'Extra' and unique person you could ever meet.”

The friends remark how “it's no secret that he struggled and lost his way at times”.

But the Gofundme adds that “his true essence, the REAL Pauly, would do anything for anyone no matter what.” It continues:“Whether you knew him from school, Hollyoaks, Love Island, CBB, his rehab journey, or you were just lucky enough to cross paths, he's sure to have left a gaping Pauly-shaped hole in your heart right now.

“But he has also left behind a 9 year-old son - DeNiro, and a devastated family.”