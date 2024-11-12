Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'

12 November 2024, 13:10 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 13:12

Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident
Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Love Island star Malin Andersson was left moments from death after her £100,000 BMW blew up and caught fire.

The 32-year-old said smoke began to billow out of her car as she was driving along a dual carriageway with her daughter, Xaya.

She jumped out with Xaya and ran down the side of the road to safety - with the car blowing up just moments later.

Revealing she had been in the accident on Instagram, she said: "This morning I was driving with Xaya and my car started smoking out of nowhere.

"I took me and Xaya out and ran with her down the side of the dual carriageway in time and it blew up and caught fire minutes later.

"In shock, staying off here and @erintidey will answer emails or anything needed work wise. Me and Xaya are safe and sound."

Shocking pictures of the destroyed car showed it on fire in the middle of the road.

The inside of the car was seen completely melted, with only the bare shell left.

Malin said the incident had hit her hard as her daughter's life was at risk.

"I'm not usually affected by stuff, right? I've had the grief and all of that stuff happen to me, and I've kind of dealt with it, but never anything that’s put my own life with my daughter at risk," she told the Sun.

"We were seconds from death. It's always been someone around me died, does that make sense? But to feel Xaya and me in that situation was just next level.

"But I can't believe that they'd allow a car like that on the road, a hundred thousand pound car. I want answers."

Malin is best known for her appearance on Love Island in 2016 but has since gone on to host a podcast called Conscious Conversations.

