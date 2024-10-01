Love Island stars Mimii and Josh dramatically unfollow each other in shock split - just two months on from winning show

Love Island 2024 winners, Mimii and Josh, have announced they have called it quits. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Just when you thought Molly and Tommy splitting up was bad, it gets worse. Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, the winners of Love Island 2024, have announced their breakup just two months after leaving the villa.

The pair - who made history as the first Black couple to win the show - in its 11th season, won over the nation as their romance blossomed in the Mallorcan villa following Josh's arrival after Casa Amor.

However, the couple have announced their split amid breakup rumours that have been swirling since August.

The couple were pictured together at the National Television Awards on September 11 however fans noticed they hadn't been seen together in public at many other events.

Now, following the announcement, the two have wiped traces of each other from their social media profiles and - the final nail in the coffin - have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube attend the 2024 National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Mimii, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth, shared a post via Instagram story on Monday.

She said: "Hi everyone, I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven't been making appearances.

"The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately things aren't going to work out between us right now.

"I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support for us hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it, you guys are the reason we made it to this point.

"God bless you all."

Josh, a semi-pro footballer from Dartford, has yet to publicly comment on the split so far.

Mimii announced the shock split via Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Th announcement comes just two months after they became official and won the show, and they are now the eighth couple to split after Love Island 2024.

The only pairs from the show still going strong are Nicole and Ciaran, Jess and Ayo and Uma and Wil.

In August, Love Island legends Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split, prompting a whirlwind of cheating allegations against Fury despite the pair being engaged and having a child together.

