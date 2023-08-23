Lucy Letby faces being 'stripped of her NHS pension' following baby murders

23 August 2023, 14:05 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 14:15

Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.
Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.





The killer nurse, who is now set to spend the rest of her life behind bars following her conviction, could also see her pension entitlement revoked.

The nurse was found to have murdered the infants while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015-2016.

Reports now suggest Health Secretary Steve Barclay is looking into the matter, in order to prevent Letby from claiming her pension entitlement.

The nurse, who is now considered Britain’s most prolific child killer, will die in prison after being sentenced to 14 whole life orders.

It follows the news that the mother of a baby who was left in Lucy Letby's care has said she and her husband were afraid to leave their son with her after he unexpectedly collapsed.
It follows the news that the mother of a baby who was left in Lucy Letby’s care has said she and her husband were afraid to leave their son with her after he unexpectedly collapsed. Picture: LBC / CPS

According to The Independent, Barclay is looking to harness the NHS Pension Scheme Regulations in order to stop the nurse from receiving the pension.

The rules state that a minister has the power to forfeit pensions if an NHS employee is convicted of crimes.

It highlights the rule applies to a convict whose crimes are “gravely injurious to the state or to be liable to lead to serious loss of confidence in the public service”.

Read more: Lucy Letby’s parents 'want to move close to prison' so they can be near baby killer daughter

Read more: 'We stand by her': Friends of serial baby killer Lucy Letby refuse to believe she’s guilty

Letby was handed the 14 life sentences on Monday after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others.

Refusing to appear in the dock for the sentencing, her decision to remain in a holding cell and not face the families of her victims caused widespread outrage.

According to The Independent, Barclay is looking to harness the NHS Pension Scheme Regulations in order to stop the nurse from receiving the pension.
According to The Independent, Barclay is looking to harness the NHS Pension Scheme Regulations in order to stop the nurse from receiving the pension. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It's seen many question whether a change of the law is needed.

It follows the news Lucy Letby's family plan to stand by the former nurse, with Ms Howe, who grew up with Letby in Hereford, telling the BBC: “Unless Lucy turned around and said 'I'm guilty', I will never believe that she's guilty."

Appearing to speak for a wider group, she said Letby's other friends also stand by her, adding: “We know she couldn't have done anything that she's accused of, so without a doubt, we stand by her.

"I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I've ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the thing's she's accused of."

