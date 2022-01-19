Macron blasts Britain as he blames London for migrant deaths in the Channel

19 January 2022, 16:14

Macron said he want a sign of good faith from the UK
Macron said he want a sign of good faith from the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Emmanuel Macron has blamed Britain for migrant deaths in the Channel in a fierce attack at the European Parliament.

Speaking as France took over the presidency of the EU, Macron accused Britain of putting lives at risk because of its migration policy and demanded a sign of "good faith" over fishing licences.

Macron said the current rules encourage illegal migration because they make it difficult for asylum seekers to get into the country lawfully.

New figures show that nearly 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK already this year with 168 landing at Dover yesterday.

Last year a record number of 28,381 people crossed the Channel in small boats but it was not until mid-February that the number reached 1,000.

The row over migrant crossings erupted in November when 27 migrants died when their dinghy sank off the coast of France.

As part of "Operation Red Meat" Home Secretary Priti Patel was planning to use the Royal Navy to "push back" migrants trying to cross the Channel.

It had been reported that the government was planning to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda and Ghana.

But the Navy has rejected the plans amid concerns that they are illegal and could lead to the death of more migrants.

Instead they will continue to ensure that people making the journey will arrive at shore safely.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Unacceptable numbers of people continue to make the dangerous Channel crossings and last November's tragic deaths serve as the strongest reminder of the need to stop them.

Read more: Macron announces Covid strategy to 'hassle' anti-vaxxers

Read more: France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe amid right-wing outrage

"The Government is exploring every avenue to prevent further crossings and detail of how that can be achieved will be made known in due course."

Macron, addressing Parliament in Strasbourg at the start of the six-month presidency, also said that Britain and the EU must find a "path of trust" in the post-Brexit era in a reference to the ongoing dispute over fishing licences. 

But he said the EU required a government in London that acts in "good faith" and lives up to agreements with the bloc.   "Nothing will call into question the bond of friendship which connects us to our British friends," Macron said.

French fishermen claim that they are entitled to licences under the terms of the trade deal with the EU, and have staged repeated protests including blocking access to ports on the Continent. 

However, Britain insists only boats that provide evidence they were using the waters before Brexit happened need to be given permission.

The dispute ramped up before Christmas with French fleets threatening to blockade Christmas goods from reaching Britain despite a number of extra licences being granted to French boats in early December. 

A number of protests were staged and roads were blocked in France amid the row.

Macron made several pleas during his speech in Strasbourg calling for the bloc to hold a "frank dialogue" with Russia and seek a political solution to the tensions over Ukraine.

He said EU countries must also define among themselves a "new stability and security order" that they would then discuss with Moscow.

"The security of our continent is indivisible," Macron said, referring to Russia.

A proponent of the EU having its own "strategic autonomy" in the field of defence, Macron added that the bloc must bring itself to a position to make sure "it can be respected", including by making sure it is not too dependent on Russia for its energy supplies. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mother has been charged with the murder of a two-month-old baby in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex.

Mother charged with murdering two-month old baby in Essex

The 39 victims were found in a lorry in Grays, Essex

Trafficking ringleader jailed in Belgium over Essex lorry deaths

Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37

Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies in Alps skiing accident

Sir Lindsay Hoyle could be heard saying to an aide "what a day".

Lindsay Hoyle caught on mic muttering 'what a day' after stormy PMQs

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight the next election.

Defiant Boris vows to fight next election despite Tory plots and an MP's defection

Tim Martin hit out at Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin blasts No10 'hypocrisy' saying pubs should have been open

Boris Johnson ditched face masks requirements and dropped work from home guidance

End of Covid Plan B: PM scraps WFH and face masks as he fights to keep job

Christian Wakeford has defected from the Tories to Labour.

Red wall breached: Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour

Prince Andrew's official Duke of York Twitter account has been deleted.

Prince Andrew deletes Duke of York Twitter account after being stripped of Royal titles

Hundreds of people gathered for Ashling's funeral yesterday

Ashling Murphy 'fought for her life with a set of keys', Irish police believe

Andy Burnham said he would not run for Labour leader any time soon.

Andy Burnham insists he is 'committed to Manchester' amid calls to run for Labour leader

Clockwise from top left: Jack Mayle, Joshua Hendry, Nana Oppong, James Stevenson, John James Jones, Mark Roberts, Benjamin Macann, Asim Naveed, Callum Allan, Callum Halpin, Calvin Parris and Dean Garforth

Britain's 12 most wanted hiding in Spain including suspected hitmen and drug smugglers

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team

Exclusive
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’

Live
Sajid Javid is set to hold a press conference tonight

LIVE: Sajid Javid holds No10 press conference after PM scraps Plan B restrictions

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum (Peter Dejong/AP)

Dutch cultural sector teams up with hairdressers in lockdown protest
Jane D Hartley (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Joe Biden names Democratic fundraiser as ambassador to UK

Gaspard Ulliel (Ian West/PA)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps
General view of the centre of Pentonville Prison, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pope Francis makes plea for redemption for prison inmates

A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles (AP)

Russia demands ‘watertight’ guarantee against Nato expansion to Ukraine
A child wades through flood water (Alexander Joe/AP)

At least 10 dead as floods devastate capital of Madagascar

Gaspard Ulliel (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel ‘in serious condition’ after ski accident in Alps
An Afghan farmer uses a donkey to carry water canisters across the dried-out river near Sang-e-Atash, Afghanistan (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Afghanistan’s unemployment rate soars in wake of Taliban takeover
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Belgian court convicts Vietnamese ringleader behind Grays container lorry tragedy
Paris 2024 signage (Mike Egerton/PA)

French Senate votes to ban headscarves from sports competitions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police