Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks is a victim of child abduction, police believe.

Maddie Thomas, 15, who is in foster care, disappeared from the Southmead area of Bristol on April 26.

She was last seen when she told a relative that she was going to a shop.

Officers believe she is likely to be with a man.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller, of Avon and Somerset Police, told LBC: "At the moment we are not treating her just as a missing person, we're treating her as having been subject to a child abduction.

"Considering her history and the fact that we believe her to be with adult men, it's likely that she's still with someone that she shouldn't be with and therefore that makes it an abduction."

She added: "We are extremely concerned, it's now 15 days since anyone has actually seen or heard from Maddie and so all of her family, friends and carers are really keen we get in touch with her as soon as possible."

In a statement, Det Insp Miller described Maddie as "vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of", adding her disappearance was "deeply worrying".

She said: "We have a number of lines of enquiry and while we've had great deal of help from the public to date for which we’re incredibly grateful, we still need more.

“Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries in the Southmead area where Maddie was last seen and posters have also been handed out to local residents by officers going house to house.

"But Maddie could be anywhere in the country and so we really need our appeal to be shared and reported on as widely as possible."

Speaking to LBC, she added: "She’s five foot tall... she might have changed her hairstyle slightly or coloured her hair and she might not go by the name of Maddie at the moment.

"Please keep an eye out for someone who looks like Maddie who may in the company of an adult man."

She continued: "Maddie, we are looking for you, people are here who care for you and we really need you to come back."

Anyone who sees Maddie is asked to call 999 immediately and anyone who speaks to her or sees her online to call 101.

Anyone with information should call us and give the call-handler reference number 5222098703. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.