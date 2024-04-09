Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson reveals she had 'life-saving' stoma bag fitted

The fitness influencer has been transparent to her fans about her continual health struggles with ulcerative colitis following a diagnosis in 2018. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

By Jasmine Moody

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has revealed she has been fitted with a stoma bag, saying it "saved her life" after years of battling ulcerative colitis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louise, 34, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday about her "grey bag" that "saved" her life.

She wrote: "HOW DO I DISCLOSE THIS SORT OF NEWS?

"It's not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement! Hey look, I'm having a boy… Hey look, I've got a stoma!

"So I guess I'll just stand here. Proud in stature. With my new friend. Le bum bag, that represents life. And hopefully a better one.

"Isn't it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health! I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon!"

The video has attracted millions of views. Followers took to the comments section to praise the influencer's bravery,

Zara McDermott - who is also Louise's brother's girlfriend - wrote: "When you think about it, it's a beautiful thing because it means less time in hospital, less time in pain, less time with a poison organ in your body! Now you are free my girl. Now it's time for you."

The fitness influencer has been transparent to her fans about her continual health struggles after she was diagnosed with the condition in 2018.

One theory is that the immune system sees harmless bacteria inside the colon as a threat, causing inflammation. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

1 in 227 people in the UK has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, according to the UK Crohn's & Colitis UK charity, which is around 296,000 people.

Currently, there is no cure but it can be managed.

Earlier in 2024, Louise spent two weeks in hospital from the condition during a holiday with her fiancé, Ryan Libbey, and their two-year-old son, Leo.

As well as ulcerative colitis, the star had also been diagnosed with lupus - an autoimmune disease which may cause joint pain, rashes and fatigue,

The mother of one was also diagnosed with both postnatal anxiety and PTSD after nearly dying giving birth to her son.

She also went partially deaf in 2022, leaving the star crying up to 20 times a week.