Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson suffers septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

By Henry Moore

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson has been rushed to hospital in a fresh health complication for the star.

Thompson, 34, has been in hospital for almost two weeks after suffering severe pain in her abdomen, her fiancé, Ryan Libbey, told fans.

This comes after Thompson revealed she has been fitted with a stoma bag, saying it "saved her life" after years of battling ulcerative colitis.

Speaking in the couple’s podcast, Libbey admitted: "I don’t know how much more she can take."

He added: "Sadly Louise is not here this week. She had to go back into hospital almost two weeks ago for another emergency operation in the same tummy area that she's been recovering from since earlier this year with her stoma surgery. It was completely unexpected."

Ryan Libbey has admitted he is struggling to cope amid this latest health scare. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about the strain Thompson’s health struggles are putting on them both, he said: "I can't believe we're back in this situation. My heart beat is skipping around all over the place which is an indication of how heavy and raw it all feels. It's very unexpected and a difficult pill to swallow."

Libbey revealed his partner was rushed to A&E at 3.30am suffering from septic shock.

“It's completely broken me. Her recovery has been up and down. Post-surgery she was in septic shock, which shows the severity of how bad things got,” he continued.

1 in 227 people in the UK has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, according to the UK Crohn's & Colitis UK charity, which is around 296,000 people.

Currently, there is no cure but it can be managed.

Speaking about the condition on Loose Women: "No one really knew how to support me ... I couldn't function at all. The lights were on but no one was home. Someone had turned a dimmer switch on my entire life. It's not just buy a new dress, have a cup of tea, have a bath. All of your senses are off.

"I thought, if I could pretend, I'd get there one day. It was a traumatic time for everyone. I couldn't really speak for a while; I was non-verbal. I could just write, so some of that went into the book. It was hard, and I think my family did everything they could."

Louise Thompson has spent the last year in and out of hospital. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in 2024, Louise spent two weeks in hospital from the condition during a holiday with her fiancé, Ryan Libbey, and their two-year-old son, Leo.

As well as ulcerative colitis, the star had also been diagnosed with lupus - an autoimmune disease which may cause joint pain, rashes and fatigue,

The mother of one was also diagnosed with both postnatal anxiety and PTSD after nearly dying giving birth to her son.

She also went partially deaf in 2022, leaving the star crying up to 20 times a week.