Madeleine McCann's parents issue fresh statement as they say their search will 'eventually yield results'

Madeleine McCann's parents say they hope perseverance will lead to results. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Madeleine McCann's parents believe the search for their daughter will "eventually yield results" in a New Year's statement.

Kate and Gerry McCann said while there is "no significant news" in their efforts, they believe perseverance will pay off.

They said they had also been impacted by children suffering in wars across the world in 2023.

They wrote on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign: "Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour. We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results.

"Thank you again for your support, Christmas wishes and shared hope.

Kate and Gerry McCann have issued a new statement. Picture: Alamy

"Despite our own personal circumstances, it is impossible to be unaffected by the awful events happening around the world this year with so many wars, immeasurable pain and suffering, children abducted, killed and orphaned.

"Let's hope that 2024 brings a greater love for mankind, hope and peace to us all. With our best wishes for the new year."

Madeleine disappeared from a holiday complex in the Algarve, Portugal, in May 2007.

German police are trying to build a case against Christian Brueckner, a 46-year-old convicted sex offender who is serving prison time for rape and drug trafficking.

Madeleine McCann vanished in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Portuguese prosecutors named him as a formal suspect in 2022, with the German national having spent time around the Praia da Luz resort between 2000 and 2017.

British authorities continue to treat Madeleine as a missing person case.

In October, police in Portugal apologised to the McCanns for making them suspects early in the investigation.

They say the initial probe was not conducted properly.