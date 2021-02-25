'Major restructuring' puts around 3,000 jobs at risk at Asda

Asda has announced a "major restructuring". Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Asda has launched consultations with around 5,000 staff over a "major restructuring" which could put the jobs of around 3,000 back office store workers at risk.

The grocery firm said the changes were needed due to a major shift towards online shopping due to the pandemic.

Asda said it also plans to create around 4,500 jobs in its online operations this year and will look to hire staff affected by the restructuring.

Roger Burnley, Asda chief executive officer and president, said: "The pandemic has accelerated change across the retail sector especially the shift towards grocery home shopping and our priority is to serve customers in the way they want to shop with us.

"The last 12 months have shown us that businesses have to be prepared to adapt quickly to change and I am incredibly proud of the way we demonstrated our agility and resilience through the pandemic.

"We know that these proposed changes will be unsettling for colleagues and our priority is to support them during this consultation process.

"Our plans to transform the business will result in more roles being created than those we propose to remove and our absolute aim is to ensure as many colleagues as possible stay with us, as well as creating the opportunity to welcome new people to our business."

