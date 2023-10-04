Police warn irate male cyclists to stop abusing female drivers in London’s Richmond Park

Police issued a warning to male cyclists in the park abusing female drivers. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have issued a warning to male cyclists riding through Richmond Park amid reports female drivers are being abused and harassed.

The Royal Parks Police wrote online that they have received a number of reports from female drivers who have been ‘abused and harassed’ while driving through the west London park.

Richmond Park, the largest royal park in London, has a number of closed roads only accessible to those with a permit.

But despite having been authorised to drive through these roads, a number of women have reported male cyclists “banging” on their cars and “throwing water” over their vehicles.

A statement issued by the police on X read: “We have had several reports from female motorist's who are authorised to drive on the closed roads in Richmond Park of abuse and harassment, including banging on the vehicle and throwing water over the car, by male cyclists, as they believe incorrectly that they are not authorised.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and has caused upset, anxiety and fear. Please be aware that permit holders are authorised to use the closed roads. We conduct regular checks on vehicles to ensure the drivers are authorised. Thank you.”

Sawyers Hill, a road that runs through the park, is closed to the public on weekends to “provide a welcoming environment for all visitors”.

However, a small number of vehicles are still authorised to drive on the road at this time.

“A small number of vehicles are authorised to use the roads - including park staff, parents dropping children off at the Ballet School and visitors accessing the stables,” Richmond Park’s manager Paul Richards said.

Richmond park is the largest royal park in London. Picture: Alamy

He added: “We are extremely concerned that female drivers, including those driving alone or with children, have reported frightening harassment by a small number of males on cycles, such as shouting and banging on their car, and spraying the car with water.”

It comes after Richmond park introudced a number of measures last year to reduce traffic in the royal park, which included prohibitng vehicles from travelling between Broomfield Hill car park and Robin Hood car park and between Sheen Gate and Sheen Cross.

Mr Richards added: “Harassment is a crime, and it is not tolerated. The incidents have been reported to the police.”