Man dies after being mauled by XL Bully in Sunderland as dog's 'owner' arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene in Sunderland where the victim was attacked. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured by a dog believed to be an XL Bully in Sunderland.

Police were called to reports of a dog attack at Maple Terrace, Shiney Row Sunderland shortly before 6.55pm yesterday.

The dog attack victim, 54, was rushed to hospital with multiple serious life threatening injuries. He died in hospital overnight.

His family have been informed.

The victim has been named as 54-year-old Ian Langley.

The dog that attacked him, thought to be a large XL Bully, is understood to have grabbed him around the neck as the bent down to pick up his Patterdale terrier puppy.

A man, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

The victim, in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but could not be saved. Picture: Alamy

The dog was destroyed at the scene.

Police said they believe the dog involved was an XL Bully, that the government is taking steps to ban.

A second dog, also an XL Bully, was seized by police.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.