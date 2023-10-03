20-month-old boy rushed to hospital after XL Bully attack with dog seized by police and destroyed

The XL bully dog (file image) was destroyed after the attack outside a hotel in Greenwich (R). Picture: Alamy/Google

By Asher McShane

An XL Bully dog that mauled a toddler in south London has been destroyed.

The dog was seized after it attacked a 20-month-old boy outside the Hilton hotel on Catherine Grove in Greenwich at around 10am on Monday.

The boy was rushed to hospital. He was injured but his wounds were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A man, 30, has been charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

One witness said the dog was “a large American Bully type breed.”

“Thanks again to all who helped. Not trying to scaremonger but do take care if you see those dogs - especially those with children,” the witness said.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “On 02/10/23 a 20 month old boy was attacked by an XL Bully dog in the street in Greenwhich. The dog was seized & has been put to sleep.

“The owner a 30 year old man has been arrested. Greenwich CID have charged him to court for allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

“The boys injuries have been treated at hospital.

“They are not life changing or threatening fortunately.

“We wish the victim all the best with his recovery and thoughts with his family.”

Rishi Sunak has pledged to ban the American Bully XL after a spate of attacks.

Supporters of the ban say the breed is vicious, and more likely to be behind aggressive attacks than other dogs.