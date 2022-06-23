Man, 79, charged with unsolved London murder of woman in 1974

Man charged over 1974 London murder. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman 48-years-ago

The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of June 1, 1974

Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said.

A murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought.

On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.