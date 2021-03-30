Police called to reports of man 'armed with knife behaving erratically' on Primrose Hill

Hundreds gathered at Primrose Hill as a mini heatwave swept the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police were called to a packed Primrose Hill following reports of a man "armed with a knife behaving erratically" as hundreds gathered to enjoy the beginning of a three-day heatwave.

Police were called to Primrose Hill on Tuesday after reports of a man armed with a knife "behaving erratically".

Video shared on social media appears to show a fight breaking out, before a man charges into the crowds brandishing what appears to be a knife.

However, police have said there were no injuries, however a Section 60 order is in place.

The incident comes amid the second day of a mini-heatwave across the UK, with Primrose Hill park being packed full of people enjoying the sunshine.

READ MORE: Nottingham bans alcohol in parks after large crowds seen brawling and drinking

A Section 60 has been authorised from 1900 hours until 0300 hours 31st March by A/Insp Streeter, CAD 6831/30Mar21. Police have been called to several incidents within a short period of time in relation to violent/knife crime.



The area affect is the entirety of Westminster: pic.twitter.com/UPU9ZwF6do — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 30, 2021

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 17:50hrs on Tuesday, 30 March to reports of a male armed with a knife behaving erratically at Primrose Hill Park.

"Police attended and a search of the area was conducted with no trace of the male being found.Officers remain in the area.

"There were no reported injuries.Enquiries continue.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage/images is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6085/30MAR.

"To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.

"Section 60 has been authorised and officers remain in the area."

People enjoy the evening sunlight on Primrose Hill. Picture: PA

Hundreds of people gathered at the North London park to sunbathe and picnic on Tuesday.

The UK provisionally recorded its warmest March day in 53 years as temperatures rose above 24C, according to the Met Office.

The weather is then expected to turn colder over the Easter weekend, but tomorrow the weather could be a degree or two warmer.

The mercury peaked at 24.5C (76.1F) at Kew Gardens in west London on Tuesday, with St James's Park in the centre of the capital also hitting highs of 24.3C (75.7F).

The figure is only slightly below the UK's hottest ever March temperature of 25.6C (78F), recorded in 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office tweeted: "Temperatures have exceeded 24°C in places today.

"This makes it provisionally the warmest March day in the UK for 53 years."