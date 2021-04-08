12-year-old stabbed 'on bouncy castle' at birthday party

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly at a birthday party at a house on Southport Road, Bootle. Picture: Google

By Ewan Quayle

A 12-year-old was stabbed repeatedly after being chased onto a bouncy castle while enjoying his sister's birthday party.

Police said a 20-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and taken for questioning.

The child was knifed multiple times in the leg at around 2pm on Wednesday during a party in Bootle, near Liverpool.

Officers arrived at the address a short time later before an arrest was made the next morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney said: "Although it is pleasing to have made a quick arrest, our investigation continues and we’re gathering all information to piece together the circumstances.

"If you saw anything or hold any CCTV, dashcam, or other material, get them to us as soon as possible.

"We understand the concern that such an incident has in the community. This was not a random attack and we believe that all involved were from the local area.

"Nonetheless, for a young person to be assaulted is despicable, so it’s vitally important that anyone with details to assist comes forward, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will take action."

Merseyside Police confirmed the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he is likely to make a quick recovery in hospital.

Merseyside Police said the boy is expected to make a quick recovery. Picture: PA Images

An increased police presence in the area is expected while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Southport Road following a 999 call at 14.12.

"We attended with an emergency ambulance a rapid response vehicle and a member of our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"One patient has been taken to hospital."