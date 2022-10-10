Man arrested after three stabbed in City of London while trying to prevent bike thefts

10 October 2022, 20:43

City of London police forensics officers after the stabbing in the City
City of London police forensics officers after the stabbing in the City. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed while trying to prevent three bike robberies in the City of London last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, 25, was detained by City of London police on Monday morning after the stabbings on Bishopsgate last Thursday (October 6) when passers-by tried to intervene in the brazen broad daylight attempted robberies.

The City of London polices' temporary detective chief inspector Colin Bishop said: “Detectives who are investigating a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack on Bishopsgate last Thursday (6 October 2022) have arrested a 25-year-old man in Islington this morning (Monday 10 October 2022)."

"He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He remains in police custody.”

Speaking to LBC in the wake of the horrific attack, driver David described how the incident unfolded: "Everyone got out of their motors and got involved.

"Everybody helped, even an old girl in her 60s was kicking and pushing and shoving."It was terrifying, it was a melee, a real vicious melee."

Police said at the time of the incident: "We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am & officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

"Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related."

The City of London police have been contacted for an update on the victims' conditions.

