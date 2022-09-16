Police stop man from roller skating in front of Charles' car moments before arriving at Westminster Hall for vigil

A man on roller skates attempted to cross the King's car. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Police have stopped a man from roller skating in front of King Charles' car as he made his way to Westminster Hall.

The King was on his way to perform a vigil at the Queen's coffin for one final time when the incident occurred.

The man came flying around Parliament Square as the monarch's car approached, with police quickly flooring him before he could cross paths with the King.

Despite initial reports that eight officers ran over and bundled him to the ground, the Metropolitan Police said a single officer on foot "quickly intervened".

The King's car drove past seconds later unaffected under armed police escort.

Crowds cheered as the man was dragged away, with him reported to have stuck his tongue out.

He was later let on his way after being spoken to by officers.

The King and Queen Consort leaving Westminster Hall. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 19:40hrs, as police vehicles were entering Parliament Square, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

"An officer on foot quickly intervened, bringing the man to the ground in order to stop him from continuing.

"The man was subsequently spoken to by officers before being let on his way."

The King attended with the rest of the Queen's children. Picture: Getty

The King was joined by his siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - to symbolically watch over the Queen as part of the Vigil of the Princes on Friday evening.

They entered in military uniform and stood in front of the coffin before approaching and taking a position at each side, holding their hands and looking down.

The King led them to it, with Princess Anne and Prince Edward walking side by side while Prince Andrew walked behind.

After they took their posts, the public continued to file past on either side of the coffin, looking on at both their former monarch and their new king.

A similar vigil is set to be held on Saturday, with the Queen's grandchildren paying their respects.