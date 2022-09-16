'There'll never be a moment like the queue for the Queen again as there won't ever be a monarch like her'

16 September 2022, 19:43 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 20:07

Mourners are queuing for hours to say their farewell to the Queen.
Mourners are queuing for hours to say their farewell to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Ben Kentish

Surely, no other room has witnessed quite so much. Once, the high, arched, oak beams of Westminster Hall looked down upon coronation banquets: of Normans, Tudors, Stuarts; of Richard the Lionheart, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The towering stone walls played host to the trials of Guy Fawkes and Thomas More, saw King Charles I sentenced to death, watched over the inauguration of Cromwell’s protectorate.

On these flagstones, Winston Churchill lay in state, Nelson Mandela reflected on the end of apartheid, Barack Obama insisted to MPs and peers that yes, they could. Here, Popes, presidents and other world leaders, now long dead, addressed the oldest of parliaments at pivotal moments in human history.

Now, today, the vaulted eaves gaze down upon two ragged lines of people, a purple platform, a coffin draped in the Royal Standard. On top has been placed a wreath and a crown. Around it, 10 guards, clad head to toe in gold and crimson regalia, stand rigid and motionless. The flames of four candles flicker at each corner.

This is the sight that thousands upon thousands have queued for hours to see. Outside, in the lines that snake their way down the Thames, there is a buzz. The mood is jovial, excitable, anticipatory. Friends have been made, stories and numbers exchanged, cold nights and sore feet endured. As they approach the Palace of Westminster, zig-zagging through Victoria Gardens, passing through a hastily-erected security tent, the volume grows.

Read more: Queen queue reopens with a stark warning that mourners face 24-hour wait and cold overnight temperatures

Read more: 'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

Thousands of mourners pay their respects to the late Queen in Westminster Hall.
Thousands of mourners pay their respects to the late Queen in Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

Inside, though, there is silence - the only sound the muffled footsteps and the slow, steady clomp of the guards’ feet as they replace each other. The hall echoes with the sound of their boots, as it echoes with the sounds of centuries past. Every 20 minutes it happens, like clockwork: a sword is banged twice on the stone floor, the queue stops, 10 guards march slowly in, 10 march out. In between, the air is still. People move slowly. No one speaks. The hush is reverent, charged. The sense of occasion, of history, of emotion, of respect, makes them mute. Sound seems somehow unbefitting here; quiet reigns.

It takes those who have queued for hours barely a minute, maybe two, to walk the length of the Hall, to file past the coffin. Some do not break step, strolling casually through. Most pause, turning towards the platform to bow, or curtsey, or cross themselves, or dab their eyes. Others simply stop and stare, unsure of what to do with this briefest of moments, this fleeting audience with their Queen, that they have waited so long to attend.

What they all do is look back. Reaching the huge wooden doors at the end of Westminster Hall, they pause, glancing over their shoulders for one final look – at the platform, the coffin, the 70-year reign, the memories, taking in this moment, in this most historic of halls, that they will never experience again. Perhaps some, in their minds, see a 25-year-old taking to the throne, or a young woman arm-in-arm with a Duke; perhaps they remember the Christmas Day speeches, the addresses to the nation at times of joy and darkness, or the bright skirt suits, or the radiant smile. Perhaps they simply see the coffin, draped in purple and gold.

This is all they will have to remember. No phones are allowed here – the selfies and videos that record every other aspect of modern life are no use. The memories of the hundreds of thousands who pass through this Hall will be formed only from their eyes, their emotions.

They leave, and then the emotion comes. Tears flow. Friends and relatives hug each other tight. Strangers put their arms around each other. Husbands console wives, wives comfort husbands.

Read more: Met's biggest 'ring of steel' ever as 10,000 officers to guard Queen's funeral and 34 people already arrested

Who are these people? Who, really, are they not? Generalities are impossible. They are young and old, British, tourists, people of every colour and creed. The have come from near and far. Some have dressed up for the occasion, most have not. Some walk slowly with the help of sticks, others, barely old enough to walk at all, grip the hands of their parents. Lords, dignitaries, government ministers past and present join those paying their respects; many have brought their families and children to share this moment.

In the middle of this hall, on a spot now covered by the catafalque upon which the Queen’s coffin sits, two plaques are embedded in the ancient flagstone floor. One marks the spot where, 70 years ago, the body of her father, George VI, lay in state. The other is from 2002, when it was her mother’s turn to rest here. Now, it is hers.

Indeed, in this room, over the centuries, countless monarchs have dined, laughed, sat, spoken, hosted, lay in state. None have reigned as long as this one. None have drawn these crowds, or this emotion.

In the weeks and months to come, normality will return, life will resume, this great hall will once again be filled not with silent mourners but with striding ministers and ambling peers. The majestic splendour of the guards, the ornaments, the crown, will give way once again to drab blue and grey suits. The hush will be replaced by hubbub. A new plaque will no doubt be installed, and tourists will amble over the spot where people from across the globe flocked to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II one final time.

This age-old building will keep standing, more history will take place under its intricate beams. In time, more kings and queens will be carried through its great oak doors, their reigns also complete; future generations will queue to view their coffins. This may all be true but never will there be another moment quite like this. Why? Because, surely, there will never be another monarch quite like her.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
King Charles stood vigil over the Queen's coffin

Vigil of the Princes: King Charles and Queen's children watch over late monarch's coffin in solemn display

Breaking
Breaking News

Boy, 10, found dead with 30-year-old mother at flat in Leeds

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The route to Windsor confirmed

Met's ring of steel around Queen's funeral

Met's biggest 'ring of steel' ever as 10,000 officers to guard Queen's funeral and 34 people already arrested

The queue to see the Queen has been closed for six hours

Hundreds of mourners have collapsed while queuing to see the Queen's coffin

The two mourners were queuing on Wednesday

Two women sexually assaulted while queuing to see the Queen as man, 19, court told

Beckham appeared emotional at the Queen's lying-in-state

'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

The Queen Consort reportedly sustained a 'broken toe' before the Queen's death, but has carried on performing royal duties alongside the King.

Queen Consort Camilla 'in pain' with broken toe but still carrying out royal duties

Retail sales figures slumped during August

Pound slumps to 37-year low against dollar after worse than expected retail figures

The King only heard about his mother's ill health hours before her death

Charles discovered Queen was dying in 'frantic phone call followed by silence'

Strikes are planned for October 1 and 5, coinciding with the Conservative Party conference.

Train drivers to resume strikes over pay next month after break for Queen's funeral

"He loved Everleigh immensely"

YouTube influencer Everleigh Rose's father dies tragically aged 29

Vuyolwethu Zungula, a member of the South African parliament, has called for the return of the gold and diamonds "stolen by great Britain", including diamonds used in the crown jewels.

South African MP calls for Britain to return 'world's largest diamond' from Queen's sceptre after her death

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport

'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

The brothers will stand guard for 15 minutes over the Queen's coffin, alongside the Queen's six other grandchildren.

William and Harry to stand guard over Queen's coffin in special vigil with her six other grandchildren

South Essex College moves to four-day week because of energy crisis

Students told to work from home on Fridays as college adopts four-day week because of energy crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law

The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium

Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president

The Byzantine-era mosaic

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy

Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety

Richard and Pat Nixon with Anne and Charles

Charles and US presidents: Meetings include ‘amusing’ visit to Nixon White House

Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Izium

Some bodies in mass burial site in Ukraine show torture signs, says prosecutor

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in Izium

Russia leaves death everywhere, says Zelensky, as Ukraine combs mass burial site

The skyscraper fire in China

Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China

Giant African land snail

Trail of slime leads German customs officials to bags of giant snails

Flowers next to a photograph of the Queen in Hong Kong

Public grief over Queen ‘doubles as dissent’ in Hong Kong

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr spoke after the Queen's procession

Andrew Marr: Queen's procession would be recognisable to Victorians - Imperial pageantry of grief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London