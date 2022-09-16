Met's biggest 'ring of steel' ever as 10,000 officers to guard Queen's funeral and 34 people already arrested

By Stephen Rigley

Scotland Yard's biggest security operation will take place for the Queen's funeral as a ring of steel will surround the Queen's funeral.

At least 10,000 police officers including 2,000 from around the UK will guard central London and the Queen's 23 mile route to Windsor Castle on Monday.

Many roads and bridges will be shut to traffic and 23-miles of barriers put up to control crowds and keep key areas empty or secure.

And there have already been 34 arrests more than two days before the event - though the Met said none were for protesting.

The Met's DAC Stuart Cundy, the man in charge of the operation in the capital, said the force would use 'all tools and tactics available' to protect the Queen's coffin, the Royal Family, hundreds of VIPs and world leaders and the one million mourners expected in the capital.

DAC Stuart Cundy has described the policing operation for the funeral as the biggest in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Getty

Mr Cundy said: "This will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken. As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

"The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense."

DAC Cundy has declined to rule out using drones - which have previously been used in major operations - and facial recognition software which has also been used in London, citing operational reasons.

Mr Cundy added that the Met would use "all tactics and tools" needed to protect the capital.

The DAC asked crowds to keep an eye out for drones because of a no-fly zone over the funeral and London procession.

The funeral is the first full state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. Picture: Getty

Mr Cundy's comments come as the Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said that "pretty much every force across the country" are supporting the funeral policing operation.

Mr Cundy said that the stabbing of two police officers in the West End on Friday September 16, while not terrorism related, reinforced that the Met must be prepared for a major incidents such as a terror attack, crowd crush, or disruptions from protestors.

He said: "If anyone sees anything, hears anything, or thinks that something is out of the ordinary please speak to one of the hundreds if not thousands of officers that they'll see so we can respond accordingly".

Anyone coming to see the Queen's coffin arrive in Windsor on the afternoon of Monday September 19 will have to undergo searches and scanning through weapons arches before getting to the castle.