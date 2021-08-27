Man charged after food items injected with 'unknown substance' at London supermarkets

27 August 2021, 06:34

Forensics officers at one of the supermarkets yesterday
Forensics officers at one of the supermarkets yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday at three stores - a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury's Local - after the incidents on Wednesday evening.

Following the incident, Hammersmith & Fulham Council advised shoppers to throw away anything bought from the three shops late on Wednesday.

A police officer stands outside Little Waitrose on Fulham Palace Roa
A police officer stands outside Little Waitrose on Fulham Palace Roa. Picture: Alamy

The council said in a statement: "Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets [on Wednesday] evening.

"H&F Council's Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected."

On Thursday the Metropolitan Police said: "Police have arrested a man in Hammersmith and Fulham on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety after foodstuffs at supermarkets were injected with needles.

"Officers were called at around 7.40pm after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street. The man is reported to have gone into three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs with a number of needles.

"He has been taken into police custody. The supermarkets have closed and crime scenes are in place.

"The food items affected are believed to be processed meat and microwaveable products.

"It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Evacuation flights resume after deadly Kabul bombings

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Prosecutors will not challenge release as Robert F Kennedy killer seeks parole
No further people will be called forward to Kabul Airport, the MoD said.

UK enters final hours of Afghanistan evacuation

IS named one of the bombers involved in the attack.

ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul attacks and identify one of the suicide bombers
Pen Farthing has been trying to get 200 animals out of Afghanistan

Animal rescuer Pen Farthing blames Biden after he's turned away from Kabul airport
Biden

Biden in pledge to finish Kabul evacuation and avenge US deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul
Who are Isis-K?: Foreign affairs expert explains suspected group behind Kabul explosions

Who are Isis-K? Foreign affairs expert explains group suspected of Kabul airport attack
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'
The former national security adviser was speaking to LBC

Taliban is 'trying to act a little bit differently', ex National Security Adviser says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London